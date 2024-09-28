Aishwarya Rai at IIFA Awards picks another predictable look in black embellished outfit as she arrives with Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai attended the IIFA Utsavam 2024 in Abu Dhabi last night. The actor arrived at the red carpet event with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya wore an all-black outfit - another predictable ensemble in her long list of all-black fits she has been choosing recently for award shows. Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya Bachchan at IIFA Awards.

Aishwarya Rai attends IIFA 2024 with Aaradhya Bachchan

The paparazzi captured Aishwarya Rai arriving at the 2024 IIFA Awards with Aaradhya Bachchan. The video shows Aishwarya and Aaradhya posing together on the red carpet. Aishwarya even clicked selfies with her fans and greeted the media.

What did Aishwarya Rai wear to the 2024 IIFA Awards?

Black-hued ensembles have been a favourite of Aishwarya's fashion repertoire for a long time, and they often make an appearance at both red carpet-events and at the airport. The actor, who rarely experiments with her style, chose yet another predictable look for the awards night. She wore an embellished long jacket and pants with a matching blouse.

The long jacket Aishwarya chose features satin lapels and has heavy gold leaf sequin embroidery, a V neckline, full-length sleeves, front button closures, a calf-length hem, a figure-hugging fit, and side-back slits. She paired the jacket with a simple black top and pants with a flared silhouette.

Aishwarya accessorised the ensemble with matching peep-toe gold embellished black pumps, diamond rings, and dangling earrings. Meanwhile, for her ‘lethal face card’, Aishwarya opted for striking red lip shade, smoky eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and highlighter contours.

Lastly, ditching her favourite centre-parted hairdo, Aishwarya opted for a tiny change to her hairstyle for the IIFA Awards red carpet. The actor left her hair loose in a side parting and styled it in soft waves.