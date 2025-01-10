Man who shed 50 kg shares 3 things skinny people don’t understand about fat people: 'Weight loss isn't Nike commercial'

Nick Geoppo not only 'lost 110 pounds (49.89 kg)' five years ago and has 'kept it off' ever since, he is now on a 'mission to help others develop self-belief through achieving and sustaining a healthy body weight'. In a recent post on Instagram, the US-based online fitness coach spoke about some things that 'skinny people' may not understand about fat people'. Also read | Srishti Dixit reveals her diet and fitness secrets, what triggered her weight loss journey: 'I eat everything but...' Nick Geoppo keeps sharing insights into his weight loss journey. (Instagram/ Nick Geoppo)

While every person, regardless of size, deserves respect, dignity, and compassion, Nick feels there are some things that people just can't comprehend about their overweight counterparts. By promoting size acceptance and inclusivity, he believes we can create a more welcoming and supportive environment for everyone.

Here's what Nick says ‘skinny people’ don't know:

1. Weight loss is not a Nike commercial

He said, “'Just do it' or 'Just eat less, move more' is an oversimplification. If this worked, there would not be any fat people. The reason this does not work is because it does not address mindest, our relationship with food or the issues that led to our obesity in the first place.”

2. We see the world through the lens of our obesity and insecurity in our bodies

“Brushing our teeth becomes 'I don't like the way I look in the mirror. Sex becomes 'I want to keep my shirt on'. Going out to eat becomes a ‘cheat meal’,” Nick added.

3. Losing weight is losing a part of our identities

He also said, “We have been overweight for so long that it is hard to imagine what life would really be like if we weren't thinking about losing weight or food or 'I wish I could...' all the time.”

Need some suggestions for weight loss? Nutritionist and weight loss coach Renu Rakheja recently shared her 'weight loss cheat codes' that she wished she had known when she was 34. She's 54 now.

According to her, something as simple as cutting down on empty liquid calories and adding more protein to your diet can help you lose weight. She rounded up some of the best and most effective weight loss tips and tricks you can implement into your routine right now at no extra cost. Click here to check out her top 10 tips for weight loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.