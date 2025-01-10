Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man who shed 50 kg shares 3 things skinny people don’t understand about fat people: 'Weight loss isn't Nike commercial'

BySanya Panwar
Jan 10, 2025 09:49 AM IST

What are some things that people just don't get about their overweight counterparts? A US man who lost drastic weight gets real about weight loss.

Nick Geoppo not only 'lost 110 pounds (49.89 kg)' five years ago and has 'kept it off' ever since, he is now on a 'mission to help others develop self-belief through achieving and sustaining a healthy body weight'. In a recent post on Instagram, the US-based online fitness coach spoke about some things that 'skinny people' may not understand about fat people'. Also read | Srishti Dixit reveals her diet and fitness secrets, what triggered her weight loss journey: 'I eat everything but...'

Nick Geoppo keeps sharing insights into his weight loss journey. (Instagram/ Nick Geoppo)
Nick Geoppo keeps sharing insights into his weight loss journey. (Instagram/ Nick Geoppo)

While every person, regardless of size, deserves respect, dignity, and compassion, Nick feels there are some things that people just can't comprehend about their overweight counterparts. By promoting size acceptance and inclusivity, he believes we can create a more welcoming and supportive environment for everyone.

Here's what Nick says ‘skinny people’ don't know:

1. Weight loss is not a Nike commercial

He said, “'Just do it' or 'Just eat less, move more' is an oversimplification. If this worked, there would not be any fat people. The reason this does not work is because it does not address mindest, our relationship with food or the issues that led to our obesity in the first place.”

2. We see the world through the lens of our obesity and insecurity in our bodies

“Brushing our teeth becomes 'I don't like the way I look in the mirror. Sex becomes 'I want to keep my shirt on'. Going out to eat becomes a ‘cheat meal’,” Nick added.

3. Losing weight is losing a part of our identities

He also said, “We have been overweight for so long that it is hard to imagine what life would really be like if we weren't thinking about losing weight or food or 'I wish I could...' all the time.”

Need some suggestions for weight loss? Nutritionist and weight loss coach Renu Rakheja recently shared her 'weight loss cheat codes' that she wished she had known when she was 34. She's 54 now.

According to her, something as simple as cutting down on empty liquid calories and adding more protein to your diet can help you lose weight. She rounded up some of the best and most effective weight loss tips and tricks you can implement into your routine right now at no extra cost. Click here to check out her top 10 tips for weight loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On