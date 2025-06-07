Fitness coach shares fastest way to drop body fat from 30 to 10 percent: ‘You will lose 3–4 pounds every week’

Struggling with stubborn body fat and unsure where to start? You're not alone. For many, reducing body fat feels like an overwhelming goal, one that takes months of trial and error, fad diets, and inconsistent results. Fitness coach Sam Wright revealed his blueprint for cutting body fat from 30 to 10 percent in his Instagram post. (Also read: Weight loss coach breaks down different types of belly fat and ways to tackle them: From stressed to alcohol belly ) Fitness coach reveals aggressive strategy for effective fat loss.

Create a large deficit early on

"Most people will tell you to go with a small deficit. The problem with that is, if you're 250 pounds trying to get to 180, losing just 1 pound a week is going to be excruciatingly long and you're going to give up," says Wright.

"What you actually want to focus on is an aggressive deficit early. There's going to be very little downside because you've got so much body fat stored. You're not going to lose muscle or feel super hungry even if you're losing 3–4 pounds every week," he adds.

Prioritise protein

"You need at least 1g of protein per pound of bodyweight, bare minimum," he advises. For best results, Wright suggests keeping 70 percent of your protein intake from leaner sources like 95-5 ground beef, chicken breast, Icelandic skyr, and flank steak. "Reserve the remaining percent for higher-fat cuts like ribeye to support optimal testosterone production," he says.

Skip traditional cardio

"Ditch the cardio routine for lifting," Wright urges. "This is key to maximising fat loss and muscle gain." He recommends resistance training to failure at least twice a week, combined with at least 8,000 steps daily for consistent fat loss and overall health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.