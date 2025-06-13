Donald Trump's 79th birthday: Military parade route, time and what to expect on June 14

Donald Trump turns 79 on June 14. The president’s birthday coincides with the US Army’s 250th anniversary, meaning Washington, DC, will host a grand military parade. The event is expected to feature 150 vehicles, 6,700 troops and 50 aircraft, according to the US Army. The day also comes on the heels of intensified Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Los Angeles, which sparked a wave of protests in the city. File photo of Donald Trump(REUTERS)

Donald Trump’s military parade: What to expect?

According to the Guardian, the military parade will feature 28 M1 Abrams tanks, 28 tracked Bradley Fighting Vehicles, four tracked M-109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, 28 wheeled Stryker combat vehicles and other towed artillery.

Thirty-four horses, two mules, and one dog will also be a part of the parade. Additionally, rocket launchers and precision-guided missiles will be showcased at the event. A flypast will feature Apache and Black Hawk helicopters alongside World War II-era B-25 bombers and P-51 Mustang planes.

The projected cost of the event is between $25 million and $45 million. As many as 200,000 people are expected to attend the event. The occasion will also include a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as an Army birthday festival and fitness competition on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Donald Trump's military parade route and time

The parade will move along Constitution Avenue from 23rd to 15th streets in DC and end near the White House. Parachutists with the Army's Golden Knights team will jump onto the Ellipse and offer a folded flag to Donald Trump. The procession will begin at 6:30 pm, per ABC News. A fireworks show is also planned at 9:45 pm near the Tidal Basin.

No Kings protests on June 14

Millions are expected to gather at over 2,000 locations across the US for the ‘No Kings’ demonstrations. A website for the protests cites policies of the Trump administration, such as mass deportations, federal layoffs, attacks on civil rights and defiance of the judiciary as the reasons behind the event. “The corruption has gone too. far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings,” states the website for the protests.

FAQs

When is Donald Trump's birthday?

Donald Trump’s birthday is on June 14.

How old is Donald Trump turning this year?

The US President is turning 79 this year.

Why is there a military parade for Donald Trump’s birthday?

Donald Trump’s birthday coincides with the 250th anniversary of the US Army, which means a big parade is planned to commemorate the occasion.

What is the cost of the military parade on Trump's birthday?

The parade could cost between $25 million and $45 million.