Donald Trump military parade FAQs: RSVP, ticket prices, venue details, date and more

President Donald Trump will host a grand military parade on June 14, 2025, celebrating the US Army’s 250th anniversary, coinciding with his 79th birthday. The event, featuring 6,600 soldiers, tanks, and flyovers, is open for locals to attend. Here are key details on the event: Donald Trump is hosting a military day parade in Washington DC(Getty Images via AFP)

Date and Time

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Parade Time: 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM EDT

A festival on the National Mall runs all day, with a wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery in the morning, a fitness competition, an enlistment ceremony led by Trump, a Golden Knights parachute jump, a concert at the Ellipse, and fireworks at 9:45 PM will also be held.

Read More: Trump stumbles on Air Force One steps, internet says ‘Joe Biden vibes’

Venue

The parade starts at the Pentagon’s north parking lot in Arlington, Virginia, crosses the Arlington Memorial Bridge, and proceeds along Constitution Avenue NW from 23rd Street to 15th Street, covering 0.89 miles. Heavy vehicles join near the Lincoln Memorial to avoid bridge damage.

Festival Location: National Mall, with equipment displays, military demonstrations, and musical performances.

RSVP and Ticket Price

Tickets: The parade and festival are free and open to the public, with no tickets issued. However, northjersey.com notes an RSVP option for the “Grand Military Parade and Celebration” via America250’s event registration portal (america250.org), requiring full name, email, phone number, zip code, and state. Two people can register per phone number. RSVPs help organizers plan, but free tickets are limited.

RSVP Link: Available at america250.org, attendees are encouraged to RSVP early due to high demand.

Livestream: The parade will be livestreamed on US Army social media platforms for those unable to attend.

Read More: Trump says he would ‘certainly invoke’ Insurrection Act if needed amid Los Angeles protests

Event Details

The parade features 6,600–7,000 soldiers, 150 vehicles (including 28 M1A1 Abrams tanks, 28 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 28 Strykers, and four M109 Paladin howitzers), 50 aircraft (helicopters like Apaches, Black Hawks, and Chinooks), 34 horses, two mules, one dog, and historical reenactors in uniforms from the Revolutionary War to modern conflicts.