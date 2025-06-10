Trump says he would ‘certainly invoke’ Insurrection Act if needed amid Los Angeles protests
Jun 10, 2025 10:39 PM IST
Donald Trump stated he would invoke the Insurrection Act if an insurrection were underway amid protests in Los Angeles.
Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would “certainly invoke” the Insurrection Act if he determined there was an insurrection underway as part of street protests in Los Angeles.
“If there's an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it. We'll see,” the president told reporters during a press conference at the White House Oval Office.
The commander-in-chief's remark comes a day after ordering about 700 US Marines to Los Angeles, as part of a federal strategy to quell demonstrations opposing immigration raids.
𝘞𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘪𝘯𝘱𝘶𝘵𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘙𝘦𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴.
Trump says he would 'certainly invoke' Insurrection Act if needed amid Los Angeles protests