Trump stumbles on Air Force One steps, internet says ‘Joe Biden vibes’ | Video

President Donald Trump stumbled while walking up the steps of Air Force One in New Jersey, on Sunday. The video quickly went viral on social media, with many comparing it to similar moments involving former President Joe Biden. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., on his way to Camp David, Md., Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP)

One person wrote, “Donald Trump just tripped on the stairs of Airforce One and almost fell on his face! Where’s Jake Tapper and all the media who used to tell us every time Biden lost a step?”

Another added, “Trump stumbles while boarding Air Force One. Joe Biden vibes or maybe characteristics of body double.”

A third person commented, “Donald Trump stumbles over the same set of steps that Joe Biden used to step over. By MAGA's rules, Trump should resign the presidency immediately.”

Another user wrote, “President Trump stumbles walking up Air Force One's stairs. Lol, all those MAGA bros who memed Biden for this are punching the air right now.”