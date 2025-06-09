Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump stumbles on Air Force One steps, internet says ‘Joe Biden vibes’ | Video

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 09, 2025 02:44 AM IST

Donald Trump stumbled while walking up the steps of Air Force One in New Jersey. The viral video sparked comparisons to Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump stumbled while walking up the steps of Air Force One in New Jersey, on Sunday. The video quickly went viral on social media, with many comparing it to similar moments involving former President Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., on his way to Camp David, Md., Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP)
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., on his way to Camp David, Md., Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP)

 

One person wrote, “Donald Trump just tripped on the stairs of Airforce One and almost fell on his face! Where’s Jake Tapper and all the media who used to tell us every time Biden lost a step?”

Another added, “Trump stumbles while boarding Air Force One. Joe Biden vibes or maybe characteristics of body double.”

A third person commented, “Donald Trump stumbles over the same set of steps that Joe Biden used to step over. By MAGA's rules, Trump should resign the presidency immediately.”

Another user wrote, “President Trump stumbles walking up Air Force One's stairs. Lol, all those MAGA bros who memed Biden for this are punching the air right now.”

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Trump stumbles on Air Force One steps, internet says ‘Joe Biden vibes’ | Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On