Joe Biden trips twice while boarding plane with shorter stairs, netizens say it's ‘as embarrassing as it is sad’

President Joe Biden was seen tripping twice as he boarded Air Force One, although the staircase was easy to climb and had shorter steps. Biden just managed not to topple over on Tuesday, February 20, as he prepared to fly to Los Angeles. President Joe Biden arrives on Marine One to attend a fundraiser in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)

Video of the incident shows Biden saluting US military personnel at the bottom of the staircase Andrews Air Force Base, Md., before beginning to climb. He tripped slightly while halfway up. He grabbed the railing and steadied himself, but tripped on the next step again.

‘This is as embarrassing as it is sad’

Social media users erupted in the comment section of the video, with one user saying, “He'll need to start riding the conveyor belt into the baggage compartment soon. Just lay down, and zoooop, he's in.” “Quick, get him in the door before the meds wear off!” one said, while another user commented, “We're probably a month or two from them rolling out a body double. If they haven't already.”

“I literally just ruptured my entire Achilles Tendon and can still walk up stairs better than this man,” one user said, while another wrote, “I mentioned this to a family member a few months ago. Shorter stairs, and he's still tripping.” “As much as I despise this man, I do not want to see him fall down a flight of stairs just because they are trying to hide what is evident to everyone. Can someone please have @SecretService walk a step behind/in front of him when he is going up or down stairs??” one user said. “This is as embarrassing as it is sad,” one user said, while another wrote, “Oh well. This does not look good”. “No matter how you hold up, you don't have the strength anymore,” said one user. “Physical fitness is not only one of the most important keys to a healthy body, it is the basis of dynamic and creative intellectual activity,” another said.