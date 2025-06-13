No Kings June 14 protest time: Find out when it is happening in your city

Multiple activist organizations such as Indivisible and the 50501 movement (50 states, 50 protests, 1 movement) plan on conducting “No Kings” protests across the nation on Saturday (June 14) in retaliation to the Army Day parade being conducted by Trump in Washington DC on his 79th birthday. These protests are aimed at challenging the administration’s authoritarianism and corruption- a sentiment intensified by Trump’s response to the recent peaceful demonstrations in Los Angeles. ‘No Kings’ protests are happening tomorrow across the US. (REUTERS)

“On June 14—Flag Day—President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else. No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like,” says the official website for the movement.

Here is the full list of cities, venues and timings for the No Kings Day Parade on Saturday (June 14):

Montgomery, Alabama: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Alabama Department of Archives and History, 624 Washington Ave.

Homer, Alaska: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at WKFL (Wisdom, Knowledge, Faith & Love) Park, 580 E Pioneer Ave

Phoenix, Arizona: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Arizona State Capitol, 1700 W Washington St, Wesley Bolin Plaza

Little Rock, Arkansas: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Broadway Bridge

San Diego, California: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza, 1200 Third Ave.

Boulder, Colorado: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the grassy area along Canyon between the Boulder Library and Municipal Building, 1777 Broadway

New Haven, Connecticut: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at New Haven Green, Church St. and Chapel St.

Wilmington, Delaware: 9 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. at North Bancroft Parkway & Pennsylvania Avenue

Tallahassee, Florida: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Florida Historic Capitol, 400 S Monroe St

Atlanta, Georgia: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Liberty Plaza, Capitol Ave SW

Honolulu, Hawaii: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hawaii State Capitol, 415 S Beretania St.

Boise, Idaho: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Idaho State Capitol, 700 W Jefferson St.

Chicago, Illinois: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Daley Plaza, 50 W Washington St.

Indianapolis, Indiana: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Indiana Statehouse, 200 W Washington St.

Davenport, Iowa: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at MLK Interpretive Center, 501 N Brady St.

Wichita, Kansas: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at East Douglas Ave. and North Broadway St.

Louisville, Kentucky: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Metro City Hall, 527 W Jefferson St.

New Orleans, Louisiana: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2400 Decatur St.

Portland, Maine: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park, Pearl St.

Annapolis, Maryland: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Maryland State House, 100 State Cir

Brookline, Massachusetts: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Beacon St. and Harvard St.

Detroit, Michigan: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Clark Park, 1130 Clark Ave.

St. Cloud, Minnesota: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Courthouse Square

Jackson, Mississippi: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Southside, 400 High St.

St. Louis, Missouri: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Kiener Plaza Park, 500 Chestnut St.

Helena, Montana: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Montana State Capitol, 1301 E 6th Ave.

Omaha, Nebraska: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 1 at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park, 4200 Avenue B

Las Vegas, Nevada: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Federal Courthouse at 333 S Las Vegas Blvd

Concord, New Hampshire: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at New Hampshire State House, 107 N Main St.

Trenton, New Jersey: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at State House Annex, 125 W. State St.

Albuquerque, New Mexico: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mariposa Basin Park, 4900 Kachina St. NW

New York, New York: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bryant Park, 5th Ave. and East 41st St.

Durham, North Carolina: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at CCB Plaza, 201 Corcoran St.

Bismarck, North Dakota: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bismarck State Capitol grounds, North 6th St. and East Boulevard Ave.

Akron, Ohio: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at John F. Seiberling Federal Building and United States Courthouse, 2 S Main St.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at City Hall Park, 109 N Hudson Ave.

Portland, Oregon: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Battleship Oregon Memorial in Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 221 SW Naito Pkwy and SW Pine St.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Love Park, Arch St. and North 16th St., marching to the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Providence, Rhode Island: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Rhode Island State House, 82 Smith St.

Charleston, South Carolina: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Dr.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 300 N Minnesota Ave.

Memphis, Tennessee: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North East corner, Poplar Ave. and South Highland St.

Houston, Texas: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St.

Salt Lake City, Utah: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 350 W Broadway

Montpelier, Vermont: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Vermont State House, 115 State St.

Charlottesville, Virginia: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at The Shops at Stonefield, 2025 Bond St.

Seattle, Washington: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave.

Huntington, West Virginia: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Heritage Station, 210 11th St.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Cathedral Square Park, 520 East Wells

Cheyenne, Wyoming: 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 200 W 24th St.

The organization has specifically stated that no protest will be conducted in Washington DC itself on the day. “Instead of allowing this birthday parade to be the center of gravity, we will make action everywhere else the story of America that day: people coming together in communities across the country to reject strongman politics and corruption,” the statement reads.

By Stuti Gupta