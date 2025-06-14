Trump DC military parade route: Start location and full path

Washington DC is preparing to host the military parade in celebration of the 250th Army Day on Saturday (June 14) in full pomp and splendor. The occasion also happens to coincide with Flag Day and the President’s 79th birthday. Multiple road closures have been announced across the city and the full schedule has been revealed by the authorities. Washington, DC is set to host a military parade on June 14, celebrating Army Day, Flag Day, and the President's birthday. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Trump military parade today: List of bridge and road closures in DC

When and from where will the parade start?

The parade will start from Constitution Avenue NW and 23rd Street at 6:30 PM local time once the festivities at the National Mall have concluded. The parade will continue along Constitution Avenue and conclude at 7:30 PM local time on 15th Street alongside the National Mall, near the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The mall is located next to the Smithsonian Metro Station NW entrance, which will be closed, although the SW entrance will remain open for access.

The Army Birthday Festival will happen between 14th Street SW and the 12th Street Expressway on the lawn between Madison Drive NW and Jefferson Drive SW, from 11 AM to 6 PM local time. The evening will conclude with a concert and fireworks show at 9:45 PM local time.

Also Read: US Marines move into Los Angeles, make first detention as city braces for anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protests

Trump assures the Army Parade will be an ‘unforgettable’ experience

Trump has called the parade an “unforgettable” experience and urged the audience to attend a celebration, “one like you’ve never seen before”. "For two and a half centuries, the men and women of America's Army have dominated our enemies and protected our freedom at home. This parade salutes our soldiers' remarkable strength and unbeatable spirit. You won't want to miss it. Just don't miss this one. It's going to be good,” he said in a video posted on Truth Social. Watch the full video here.

The parade will feature historic US Army tanks, soldiers in uniforms, musical performances, and air shows as part of the festivities.

(By Stuti Gupta)