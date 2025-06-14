Trump military parade today: List of bridge and road closures in DC

The Army Day parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday (June 14) at Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC, to commemorate 250 years of the US Army. Several roads, expressways, and traffic lanes will be regulated or shut down to control traffic on the day of the occasion. To honor 250 years of the US Army, the Army Day parade is set for June 14 in Washington, DC. Traffic will be heavily regulated with numerous road closures. U.S., June 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

The George Washington Memorial Parkway is shut in both directions between US 50 and I-395, which started on Friday (June 13) from 6 PM through to Sunday (June 15) at 6 AM. The right lane on Route 27/ Washington Boulevard was closed on Wednesday (June 11) at 8 PM. Lanes in both directions between US-50 and the Pentagon North parking lot were shut on Friday (June 13) at 6 PM and will remain so until Monday (June 16) at 6 AM.

Road closure guide for the Army Day Parade

These highway exits, freeways, expressways, and bridges will be shut for vehicular traffic from Friday, June 13, at about 12:01 AM until Monday, June 16, at 6 AM:

· Arlington Memorial Bridge

· Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street / National Mall

· Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street / National Mall

· Eastbound I-395 Exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway

· Eastbound E Street expressway

· Inbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge split to Independence Avenue

· Inbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge split to Constitution Avenue

· Northbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward E Street

· Westbound I-395 Exit 4A and 4B toward 12th Street SW and Maine Avenue SW

· Westbound E Street Expressway splits to Southbound Potomac River Freeway

· Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward Independence Avenue and Maine Avenue

· Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward E Street

These expressways will be shut for vehicular traffic from Friday, June 13, at about 9 PM through Monday, June 16, at 6 AM:

· 12th Street Expressway

9th Street Expressway entrance from Constitution Avenue NW

These streets will be shut for vehicular traffic from Thursday, June 12, at about 6 AM through Monday, June 16, at 6 AM:

· C Street from 18th Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

· 13th Street from C Street SW to D Street SW

· C Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW

These streets will be closed for vehicular traffic from Thursday, June 12, at about 7 PM through Monday, June 16, at 6 AM:

· D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

· C Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

· Virginia Avenue from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· 21st Street from E Street NW to C Street NW

· 20th Street from E Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

· 19th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· 18th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· 14th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

These streets will be closed for vehicular traffic from Friday, June 13, at about 12:01 AM until Monday, June 16, at 6 AM:

NORTH-TO-SOUTH STREETS

· 23rd Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

· 22nd Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· Henry Bacon Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle SW to Independence Avenue SW

· 21st Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· 20th Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· 17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

· 15th Street from F Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

· Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue SW to Maine Avenue SW

· 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· 14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to D Street SW

· West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW

EAST-TO-WEST STREETS

· E Street from 20th Street NW to 17th Street NW (eastbound lanes only)

· Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street NW to 14th Street NW

· C Street from 21st Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

· Virginia Avenue from 24th Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 12th Street NW

· Madison Drive from 15th Street NW to 7th Street NW

· Jefferson Drive from 15th Street SW to 7th Street SW

· Independence Avenue from 23rd Street SW to 12th Street SW

· D Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW

· Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue SW to East Basin Drive SW

· Ohio Drive from East Basin Drive, SW to Independence Avenue SW

· Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue NW to Ohio Drive SW

· Lincoln Memorial Circle NW

These streets will only be open to local traffic from Friday, June 13, at about 12:01 AM until Monday, June 16, at 6 AM:

NORTH-TO-SOUTH STREETS

· 23rd Street from Washington Circle NW to E Street NW

· 22nd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Virginia Avenue NW

· 21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street NW

· 19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street NW

· 18th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW

· 17th Street from H Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

· 15th Street from H Street NW to F Street NW

· 14th Street from F Street NW to Lower Pennsylvania Avenue NW

· 13 1/2 Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to D Street NW

· 13th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

· 12th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· 11th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

· 10th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· 9th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· 9th Street from Independence Avenue SW to C Street SW

· 9th Street from Capitol Square Place SW to Maine Avenue SW

· L'Enfant Plaza from 9th Street SW to Independence Avenue SW

· 8th Street from E Street NW to D Street NW

· 7th Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

· 6th Street from E Street NW to C Street NW

· 5th Street from E Street NW to Indiana Avenue NW

· 4th Street from E Street NW to Indiana Avenue NW

· 4th Street from Madison Drive NW to Independence Avenue SW

EAST-TO-WEST STREETS

· Pennsylvania Avenue from 19th Street NW to 1730 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

· Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street NW to 7th Street NW

· Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street NW to 13th Street NW

· I Street from 23rd Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

· H Street from 24th Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

· New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 14th Street NW

· Virginia Avenue from 24th Street NW to E Street NW

· G Street from 24th Street NW to 14th Street NW

· F Street from 23rd Street NW to 14th Street NW

· E Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW (westbound lanes only)

· D Street from 14th Street NW to 13 ¬Ω Street NW

· D Street from 9th Street NW to 3rd Street NW

These streets are tagged as “Emergency No Parking” from Monday, June 9 to Monday, June 16 at 6 AM:

NORTH-TO-SOUTH STREETS

· 23rd Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

· 22nd Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· Henry Bacon Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle SW to Independence Avenue SW

· 21st Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· 20th Street from E Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW

· 20th Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· 19th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· 18th Street from F Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· 17th Street from H Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

· 15th Street from H Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

· Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue SW to Maine Avenue SW

· 14th Street from F Street NW to D Street SW

· 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

· 13th Street from C Street SW to D Street SW

· 12th Street from E Street NW to Madison Drive NW

· 12th Street from Jefferson Drive SW to Maine Avenue SW

· 11th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

· 10th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· 9th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· 7th Street from D Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

EAST-TO-WEST STREETS

· New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 14th Street NW

· G Street from 18th Street NW to 14th Street NW

· F Street from 18th Street NW to 14th Street NW

· E Street from 23rd Street NW to 17th Street NW

· Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th to 14th Street NW

· Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th to 7th Street NW

· D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW

· C Street from 21th Street NW to 17th Street NW

· Virginia Avenue from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

· Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 7th Street NW

· Madison Drive from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

· Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW

· Independence Avenue from 23rd Street SW to 12th Street SW

· C Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW

· D Street from 14th Street SW to 7th Street SW

· West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW

· Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue SW to the Inlet Bridge

(By Stuti Gupta)