Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

West Valley City mass shooting: Multiple shot at WestFest in Utah's Centennial Park

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 16, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Several people were shot in a mass shooting incident at WestFest, an annual festival in Utah's West Valley City. The festival was underway in Centennial Park.

A mass shooting has occurred at WestFest, an annual city festival in Utah's West Valley City. The festival was underway in Centennial Park.

A mass shooting has occurred at WestFest, an annual city festival in Utah's West Valley City.(Pixabay/representative)
A mass shooting has occurred at WestFest, an annual city festival in Utah's West Valley City.(Pixabay/representative)

“SHOOTING: there has been a shooting at WestFest, which was underway at Centennial Park. Several people are hurt. PIO is enroute. Media: standby for staging,” West Valley City Police said in a post on X.

According to KUTV, the shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. local time on Sunday, prompting the Utah Department of Transportation to shut down northbound 5600 West at 3500 South in Salt Lake County.

An investigation is ongoing, and no information has been released yet regarding the victims or the suspect.

Also Read: Who is Arturo Gamboa, Salt Lake City ‘No Kings’ shooting suspect identified as alleged BLM supporter

 

Also Read: Vance Boelter arrested: Minnesota shooting suspect caught near Green Isle, Sibley County

Witness reports

Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report massive police presence in the area. 

One witness wrote on Facebook, “I live next to there! I was outside heard like 6-7 shots and non stop cops racing down. Drove around to see and saw cops with guns looking for someone.”

Another added, “I heard the scanner say so far they’ve found a few female victims, one male and at least one kid.”

A third person wrote, "Me and my husband were there today. We were walking home from the store and just saw cops racing down the road and we were just saying "what if" something was happening at west fest. This is so sad that it really is."

Another witness reported, “Multiple shooters at West Fest, one in custody so far, don't know about the other one. The fair is closed down, still a lot of cops on scene. We live right next to it on the park line.”

A resident added, “My daughter called me and told me there was a drive by shooting at the west fest but I’m not sure of any other details.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / West Valley City mass shooting: Multiple shot at WestFest in Utah's Centennial Park
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On