West Valley City mass shooting: Multiple shot at WestFest in Utah's Centennial Park

A mass shooting has occurred at WestFest, an annual city festival in Utah's West Valley City. The festival was underway in Centennial Park.

“SHOOTING: there has been a shooting at WestFest, which was underway at Centennial Park. Several people are hurt. PIO is enroute. Media: standby for staging,” West Valley City Police said in a post on X.

According to KUTV, the shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. local time on Sunday, prompting the Utah Department of Transportation to shut down northbound 5600 West at 3500 South in Salt Lake County.

An investigation is ongoing, and no information has been released yet regarding the victims or the suspect.

Witness reports

Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report massive police presence in the area.

One witness wrote on Facebook, “I live next to there! I was outside heard like 6-7 shots and non stop cops racing down. Drove around to see and saw cops with guns looking for someone.”

Another added, “I heard the scanner say so far they’ve found a few female victims, one male and at least one kid.”

A third person wrote, "Me and my husband were there today. We were walking home from the store and just saw cops racing down the road and we were just saying "what if" something was happening at west fest. This is so sad that it really is."

Another witness reported, “Multiple shooters at West Fest, one in custody so far, don't know about the other one. The fair is closed down, still a lot of cops on scene. We live right next to it on the park line.”

A resident added, “My daughter called me and told me there was a drive by shooting at the west fest but I’m not sure of any other details.”