Vance Boelter arrested: Minnesota shooting suspect caught near Green Isle, Sibley County

Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Luther Boelter has been arrested after being found in a field near Green Isle in Sibley County, according to KSTP.

Alpha News journalist Liz Collin reported that Boelter was first spotted near a home in Green Isle. Dressed in all black and carrying a backpack, he ran down a driveway and into the woods.

At one point, he reportedly curled into a fetal position, then began army crawling through the brush. When a drone flew overhead, Boelter raised his hands and walked toward officers, surrendering himself.

Who is Vance Luther Boelter?

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, is accused of fatally shooting State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in Brooklyn Park. In a separate attack, he also shot State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Both incidents took place around 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to NPR, he is an experienced security professional who has worked in conflict zones. He was appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board in 2019 by Governor Tim Walz. Before that, he served on the Governor’s Workforce Development Council, appointed in 2016 by then-Governor Mark Dayton.

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said in a press conference Saturday that a manifesto was found inside Boelter’s vehicle following the shootings. The document reportedly included a list of names.

"When we did a search of the vehicle, we did find a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials. We immediately made alerts to the state to provide security wherever necessary,” he said.

According to ABC News, the list included several politicians, including Governor Tim Walz, Representative Ilhan Omar, Senator Tina Smith, and Attorney General Keith Ellison. It also mentioned abortion providers and pro-abortion rights advocates. Apart from the hit list, a bag full of ammunition and flyers with the phrase “No Kings” were also recovered.