Minnesota suspect Vance Boelter's wife, Jenny, was an intern with Tim Walz? Here's the truth

The wife of Vance Boelter, the suspect in the Minnesota lawmaker shootings, was arrested after officials pulled over her vehicle in Onamia in Mille Lacs County on Saturday. Passports and cash were found in Jenny Boelter's car. Authorities are yet to comment on whether she was involved in the shootings of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark, and Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. Jenny Lynee Boelter was detained by Minnesota authorities on Saturday(X)

FOX 9 cited sources to report that Jenny was in the vehicle with ‘several other relatives’ who were questioned after the traffic stop.

"My office assisted law enforcement from Hennepin County on a stop near a convenience store in the city of Onamia. Our role on this stop was perimeter. We did not search or question any of the occupants. I was told by my staff who responded that the shooting suspect's wife was in the car along with several other relatives," Kyle Burton, Mille Lacs County Sheriff, told the media outlet.

Read More: Minnesota shooter Vance Boelter ‘wasn’t a hateful person, but needed help, says best friend

Now, several social media users are claiming that Jenny Boelter worked for Minnesota Gov Tim Walz.

“A “Jennifer Boelter” was listed on LegiStorm as an intern for then-Congressman Tim Walz in 2010,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also attached a LegiStorm screenshot.

“Vance Boulter’s wife, Jenny, ALSO worked for Governor Tim Walz. She worked for him in Washington, DC in the early 2010s while he was a Congressman,” another one added.

“His wife, Jenny, reportedly worked for Walz back in D.C. during his time in Congress in the early 2010s,” a third person tweeted.

Read More: Vance Boelter seen speaking at Democratic Republic of the Congo's seminar, videos surface | Watch

However, neither these X users nor LegiStorm data is backed by evidence. We do not know if Jenny Boelter worked for Gov Walz.

Vance Boelter's ties to Tim Walz

According to the New York Post, Vance Boelter was appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board in 2019 by Governor Tim Walz.

He had previously served on the Governor’s Workforce Development Council, appointed in 2016 by then-Governor Mark Dayton.

Liz Collin cited sources to add that Boelter worked as “Director of Security Patrols” for a private security company in Minnesota. Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed this position.