Vance Boelter: Political affiliation, Security Patrol Director role, Walz appointment, and other details

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 15, 2025 01:39 AM IST

Manhunt is underway for Minnesota shooter Vance Luther Boelter of Green Isle, Sibley County. Photo shows him trying to enter a victim's home.

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, has been identified as the suspect in Saturday’s deadly shootings targeting Minnesota lawmakers. He is accused of fatally shooting State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in Brooklyn Park. In a separate attack, Boelter also shot State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their residence in Champlin. A statewide manhunt is currently underway.

Vance Luther Boelter (L) is accused of fatally shooting Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman (R) at her home. (X)
Vance Luther Boelter (L) is accused of fatally shooting Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman (R) at her home. (X)

A newly surfaced photo appears to show Boelter attempting to enter one of the victims' homes. Minnesota journalist Liz Collin reported a heavy law enforcement presence in Green Isle, Sibley County, where Boelter is believed to have lived with his family.

Ties to Governor Tim Walz?

According to the New York Post, Boelter was appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board in 2019 by Governor Tim Walz. He had previously served on the Governor’s Workforce Development Council, appointed in 2016 by then-Governor Mark Dayton.

 

Security Patrol Director

Liz Collin, citing unnamed sources, reported that Boelter worked as “Director of Security Patrols” for a private security company in Minnesota. Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed this position.

 

Political Affiliation Unclear

Boelter's political alignment remains murky. While his appointments under two Democratic governors suggest a connection to the Democratic Party, some unverified social media reports claim he supported Republican candidates. He is alleged to have made donations to Donald Trump, as well as to GOP lawmakers Ron Johnson and Mike Gallagher, though these reports have not been confirmed by official sources.

Manifesto and ‘Hit List’ Discovered

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley confirmed that a “manifesto” was found inside Boelter’s vehicle. The document reportedly included a list of names, prompting law enforcement to increase security across the state.

"When we did a search of the vehicle, we did find a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials. We immediately made alerts to the state to provide security wherever necessary,” he said in a press conference.

According to ABC News, the list included several prominent Democratic figures, such as Governor Tim Walz, Representative Ilhan Omar, Senator Tina Smith, and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

CNN further reported that the list also mentioned abortion providers and pro-abortion rights advocates. 

Apart from the list, a Father’s Day card addressed to Boelter was reportedly found inside a bag full of ammunition in the vehicle. Flyers with the phrase “No Kings” were also recovered from the suspect’s car.

