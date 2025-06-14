‘Truly unacceptable’: 'Targeted' shooting of Minnesota lawmakers sparks online outrage

In a shocking and tragic incident that has sent ripples through Minnesota and the nation, State Senator John Hoffman and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, along with their spouses, were targeted in a deadly shooting by individuals posing as police officers. The attack, which occurred early Saturday morning, claimed the lives of Representative Hortman and her husband, Mark. (Minnesota Legislature via AP)(AP)

As news of the violence broke, social media platforms were flooded with expressions of grief, outrage, and disbelief.

Also Read: John Hoffman, wife Yvette shot multiple times: Did they survive politically motivated Minnesota shooting?

Internet reacts to the ‘targeted’ Minnesota shooting

A user wrote on X, "This is horrible. Rest in peace. But remember, this happens on both the left and the right. The only difference is that the right doesn’t miss." A second user wrote, “This is messed up, prayers up for the families.” A third user wrote, “This is truly truly unacceptable and sad.”

Another user wrote, “My heart goes out to Rep Hortman's family & friends, and the people of Minnesota. I call upon the President & Congressional majority to *IMMEDIATELY* call to their faithful that violence of any kind is unacceptable & permanent cessation of *any* hostile acts.” A user wrote, “This is horrific. Can't imagine how her family and loved ones are feeling.”

Also Read: Minnesota shooting suspect's manifesto found, contained list of names: Report

What do we know about the Minnesota shooting suspects?

According to KMSP-TV, the suspects were disguised in police uniforms and used a vehicle resembling a law enforcement cruiser to carry out the ambush. The men approached the home under the pretense of being officers before opening fire on the lawmakers and their spouses.

One of the suspects was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in Brooklyn Park that involved a responding officer. Authorities have confirmed that the second suspect remains at large, prompting an ongoing manhunt and heightened security alerts in the area.