Vance Boelter: First photos of Minnesota shooter in custody released after arrest in Green Isle

The first photo of Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Luther Boelter, 57, in police custody has emerged following his arrest on Sunday night in Green Isle, Sibley County. This photo made available by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows Vance Luther Boelter, the man accused of assassinating the top Democrat in the Minnesota House, as he was arrested late Sunday, June 15, 2025. (Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Boelter was taken into custody after a nationwide manhunt sparked by the fatal shootings of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home early Saturday. Governor Tim Walz described the attack as a "politically motivated assassination."

Boelter also shot State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their residence on the same day.

On Sunday morning, authorities had found a vehicle, hat and other items belonging to the suspect in a rural area southwest of Minneapolis.

“There’s a nationwide warrant for (Boelter’s) arrest for the murders and attempted murders in this case at the state level, and there’s also then a federal warrant … for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution,” said Drew Evans, the superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety, has said in a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

“We’re certainly operating as though he’s still alive, and believe he is at this time and will continue on as is,” he added.

He revealed that authorities has spoken to Boelter’s wife and other relatives.

“Any time an individual is identified as a suspect in an investigation, we’re going to talk to their family members and do that," Evans said. “So we met with his family — not just his wife, but other family members — to really understand what’s going on, and that will help us complete the investigation.”

Also Read: Minnesota shooter Vance Boelter ‘wasn’t a hateful person, but needed help, says best friend

During the search, authorities found a manifesto in Boelter’s car that included a list of names, featuring politicians such as Governor Tim Walz, Representative Ilhan Omar, Senator Tina Smith, and Attorney General Keith Ellison. The list also reportedly included abortion providers and pro-abortion rights advocates.

On Sunday, investigators discovered a second list of potential targets during a search of a property linked to Boelter, CNN reported. This new list is said to contain a dozen additional names.