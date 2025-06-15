From hit list to no criminal record: Key facts about Minnesota shooter Vance Luther Boelter

A statewide manhunt is underway for 57-year-old Vance Boelter, wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and the wounding of State Sen. John Hoffman. Vance Boelter, 57, is the subject of a statewide manhunt after the shooting of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman. The FBI has issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, suspecting political motives in the attack.(Facebook)

According to the Law enforcement. Boelter posed as a police officer to enter Hortman’s home before opening fire. Officials stated the attack may have been politically motivated. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz even called it an “assassination.”

As Boelter is considered armed and dangerous, the FBI has posted a $50,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. A photo shared by investigators shows him wearing a tan cowboy hat and a mask.

Here’s what we know so far about Vance Boelter:

Security ties and fake police gear

Boelter had links to a private security business that owned vehicles resembling police cruisers. The company, Praetorian Guard Security Services, was tied to his home. A woman believed to be his wife was listed as CEO. Investigators believe the company’s gear may have helped him impersonate a police officer.

Also Read: Vance Boelter social media: Old LinkedIn post saying ‘keep the United States in your prayers’ surfaces

Public preaching and social views

Boelter identified as an evangelical Christian and gave sermons abroad, including in Africa. In one 2023 video, he criticized US cultural values, especially LGBTQ rights.

Hit list

Authorities recovered a list from Boelter’s car. It included politicians and public figures, mostly Democrats and people linked to abortion rights groups like Planned Parenthood. Names included US Rep. Ilhan Omar and Sen. Tina Smith.

Political and government links

Boelter served briefly on a state workforce board appointed by the governor in 2019. Sen. Hoffman, who survived the shooting, was also part of that board. It’s unclear how well the two knew each other.

No public rants, but views were clear

Boelter didn’t post much about politics on social media, but his sermons pointed to strong conservative beliefs. State records show he once registered as a Republican.

No major criminal record

Boelter has no felony record in Minnesota, only some minor traffic violations.

Education and online image

He claimed advanced degrees from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, including a doctorate. On social media, he referred to himself as “Dr. Boelter.”

Location

His property records show he owns land near Green Isle, about 50 miles west of the Twin Cities.