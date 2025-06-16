Who is Arturo Gamboa, Salt Lake City ‘No Kings’ shooting suspect identified as alleged BLM supporter

Arturo Gamboa was identified as the suspect in the shooting of 39-year-old Arthur Folasa Ah Loo at a 'No Kings Day' protest in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Authorities said that the protester was unintentionally shot and killed by an individual believed to be a designated peacekeeper. This comes as thousands of protestors marched all across the US, opposing President Donald Trump. Arturo Gamboa was identified as the Salt Lake City shooting suspect(X)

Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said officers from the Motor Squad heard gunfire around 8 PM local time near 100 South and 200 East. The victim was identified as Arthur Folasa Ah Loo. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Officers further added that they believe Arthuro Gamboa is the suspect. The 24-year-old was allegedly spotted by two men, who are believed to be designated peacekeepers. They reportedly said that he was separating himself from the crowd during the march and pulled out a rifle. He then allegedly raised the gun and began charging towards the crowd.

Gamboa was located, hiding in the crowd. Officers also recovered an AR-15-style rifle, a gas mask, and a backpack. He was treated at a hospital for his injuries and then booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail. He reportedly faces a murder charge for allegedly acting with ‘depraved indifference to human life’, creating a grave risk of death, per sltrib.com. Formal charges are pending with Salt Lake County prosecutors.

Posts on X allege Gamboa is a BLM supporter, citing a possible Facebook profile indicating he attended or supported 2020 Provo protests organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), where another shooting occurred. However, no official police or court records confirm Gamboa’s affiliation with BLM or PSL. Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd stated no motive has been established, and investigations continue.