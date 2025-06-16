Donald Trump's Hollywood cameo mercilessly mocked during ‘No Kings’ protest: ‘You s***ed’

President Donald Trump was mercilessly mocked during the ‘No Kings’ protest on Saturday. A protester took a brutal dig at the president's cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, holding a sign that read: ‘You su**ed in Home Alone 2’. Trump made a seven-minute cameo in the film alongside a 12-year-old Macaulay Culkin, who was playing Kevin McCallister. Donald Trump was mocked at the 'No Kings' protests (Bloomberg)

The sign went viral during one of the thousands of ‘No Kings’ protests that took place across the country. Organizers said over five million people took part in the protests. The demonstrations took place on Trump's birthday and the US Flag Day. The president hosted the largest US military parade in decades on his 79th birthday.

However, his celebrations were marred by hundreds of thousands of ‘No Kings’ protestors in the streets of metros including New York, Philadelphia, Houston, and Atlanta. Trump, speaking at an event, warned US' adversaries of "total and complete" defeat, with Washington increasingly at risk of entanglement in Israel's conflict with Iran.

"Time and again, America's enemies have learned that if you threaten the American people, our soldiers are coming for you," Trump said.

Several celebrities also took part in the protests, including prominent Trump critics - Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon, Lin‑Manuel Miranda, Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington, Amy Schumer, Padma Lakshmi, and Alec Baldwin. In Washington, DC, President Trump's parade featured roughly 6,600 troops, 128–150 tanks and armored vehicles, 50 aircraft, and fireworks.

Shooting at ‘No Kings’ protest

In Salt Lake City, at least one person was critically injured and three people were taken into custody, police said.

Meanwhile, a Democratic lawmaker and her husband were killed in Minnesota on Saturday. Trump was quick to condemn the attacks outside Minneapolis in which former state speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, while another state lawmaker and his wife were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The suspect, identified as Vance Boelter, is still at large.