Vance Boelter’s alleged hit list: Lawmakers who were targeted – Shri Thanedar to Ann Rest

Several Democratic lawmakers from across the Midwest have revealed that they were named on the alleged target list of accused Minnesota assassin Vance Luther Boelter. The alleged shooter is accused of killing former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and injuring Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home. He is facing murder charges after being arrested near his Green Isle home. Vance Boelter’s alleged hit list: Lawmakers who were targeted (Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)

Names mentioned in Vance Boelter’s alleged hit list

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.) told Axios that the Capitol Police informed him that he was named in a list found in Boelter's car. There were papers that also named Ohio Reps. Joyce Beatty and Marcy Kaptur, their offices told the outlet. After the revelation, Beatty's security was boosted, according to her spokesperson.

Several others revealed that they were targeted too, including Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.) and Reps. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio), Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.), Hillary Scholten (D-Mich.), Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and Veronica Escobar (D-Texas). In fact, Scholten said she has decided to cancel her town hall "out of an abundance of caution and to not divert additional law enforcement resources away from protecting the broader public." Some others, including Pocan and Dingell, have planned to go ahead with their scheduled events.

Various other Minnesota Democrats and pro-abortion advocates’ names were found on Boelter’s list, according to law enforcement. These names include Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Angie Craig (D-Minn.), and Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.). A spokesperson for Rep. Kelly Morrison (D-Minn. Told Axios that she "was named on Vance Boelter's list," and that they are "coordinating with U.S. Capitol Police on appropriate security measures."

Democratic senator Ann Rest said that Boelter had recently parked near her home. She added that law enforcement officers’ "quick action" saved her life. “I have been made aware that the shooting suspect was parked near my home early Saturday morning. I am so grateful for the heroic work of the New Hope Police Department and its officers. Their quick action saved my life,” Rest said.

According to federal authorities, Boelter visited other Democrats’ homes in the early hours of Saturday. He drove to a home in Maple Grove belonging to a state representative after shooting the Hoffmans. Wearing a mask and a fake law enforcement uniform, he knocked on the door and said, “This is the police. Open the door,” according to surveillance footage from the home that has been referenced in federal charging documents, according to the Minnesota Reformer.

At the time, no one was at home to answer the door. Authorities have not named the representative who lived at the house. However, Maple Grove is split into two House districts, one of which is represented by Republican Rep. Kristin Robbins, and the other by DFL Rep. Kristin Bahner.

Boelter reportedly carried out surveillance missions, and even took notes on the people and homes he targeted, acting US Attorney Joseph Thompson said. "It is no exaggeration to say that his crimes are the stuff of nightmares," he said.

Thompson revealed that Boelter had several notebooks full of plans, according to abc.net. One notebook had a list of internet-based people search engines, court records show. Thompson said that no writings were found to "clearly identify what motivated him,” adding that all the politicians he named were Democrats, including more than 45 state and federal officials in Minnesota. Elected leaders in other Midwest states have also revealed that Boelter had mentioned them in their writings. However, Thompson added that it was too early to speculate on any political ideology.