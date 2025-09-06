Eric Tarpinian-Jachym murder suspects: What to know about teens arrested for Capitol Hill intern's killing

Two teenagers have been arrested in the murder of Capitol Hill intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced on Friday. Investigators continue the search for a third suspect, who is believed to be at large. Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was interning for Rep. Ron Estes.(X/@Likeshesays)

Tarpinian-Jachym, the congressional intern, was killed on June 30, when he was struck by stray bullets in Washington. He used to intern for Rep. Ron Estes and was shot four times, investigators had revealed. Tarpinian-Jachym was a rising senior at University of Massachusetts, Amherst before he met the tragic fate.

What to know about the teens who have been arrested

The two teens who have been arrested are Jalen Lucas and Kelvin Thomas Jr.. They are both 17, and will be charged with first-degree murder in the killing. They will be tried as adults, Pirro said.

The two were apprehended in DC, as per officials. Pirro also said that the two have prior violent juvenile records in family court.

Pirro also had kind words for Tarpinian-Jachym's parents. “Tamara and Robert have suffered the most unimaginable loss in the shooting death of their 21 yr old son. My job is to make this unbearable process move swiftly, and certainly in the direction of Justice. May God hold your hands as we move forward in the criminal justice system,” she wrote on X.

What happened to Eric Tarpinian-Jachym

As per the Metropolitan Police, multiple suspects got off a vehicle and opened fire on a group of people. A woman and a 16-year-old boy were also shot, but survived. Investigators reportedly believe that Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target.

Rep Estes of Kansas, had earlier said of Tarpinian-Jachym, “I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” and added “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time.”