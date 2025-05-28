Jeanine Pirro family: All on interim US Attorney for Washington's ex-husband and children

Jeanine Pirro, the outspoken Fox News personality and former judge, recently swore an oath of office as the interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., in the Oval Office. Jeanine Pirro, interim US attorney for the District of Columbia, during a swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

“We need to send a message that justice will be honoured in the District of Columbia,” she said after taking the oath. “My voice should be heard loud and clear: No more. No more tolerance of hatred. No more mercy for criminals.”

Tapped by President Donald Trump after Ed Martin’s resignation, Pirro vowed to restore justice in the capital. “Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York,” POTUS said in his TruthSocial post.

Who are Pirro's ex-husband and children?

Even though her legal work is widely known, her long marriage to Albert Pirro has always attracted public interest.

Jeanine and Albert met while studying law at Albany Law School in the 1970s. Their connection was immediate. “She was effervescent,” Albert told The New York Times in 1997. “She was brilliant. There was an aura of leadership about her, and she had tight jeans and long black hair.”

Jeanine, too, remembered the spark: “I'll tell you something. When I met Al, he was the most exciting person I knew: quick, bright, always doing, very much an activist.”

They married in 1975 and became a political power couple in New York. But their marriage wasn’t without trials. In 2000, Albert was convicted on 34 counts of conspiracy and tax evasion.

“You can't find a more supportive man or a more loving husband. I'm very lucky. He understands the demands on my time. He helps out with the kids,” Jeanine once described their bond, per the NYT.

After 32 years together, they separated in 2007 and finalised their divorce in 2013. Together, they have two children: daughter Christi Pirro and son Alexander Pirro