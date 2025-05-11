SNL: Cecily Strong returns as Jeanine Pirro, spits wine on Colin Jost playing Pete Hegseth | Watch

Cecily Strong made a surprise return to Saturday Night Live (SNL) as Jeanine Pirro. In the 'Weekend Update' segment, she hilariously spat wine all over Colin Jost, who was portraying US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The sketch also featured James Austin Johnson as President Donald Trump. Cecily Strong returned to Saturday Night Live as Jeanine Pirro.(Screenshot/ X/ SNL)

Strong made a return to SNL as prosecutor-turned-Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, recently named the acting US Attorney for Washington, D.C.

“Jeanine will be the newest addition to my incredible team in my administration,” announced James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump.

“And what a team, Mr. President. I’m so proud to be part of this group full of Russian assets, booze hounds and people famous for the little baby animals they’ve killed,” Strong’s Pirro added.

Trump then boasted, “I personally picked Jeanine to be the U.S. attorney in Washington D.C.."

She responded, “That’s right, the district, or as the locals call it, Chocolate City. So to all you soul sisters and brothers, put the word out on the street, there’s a bad new mama jama laying down the law, getting down in funky town looking fine and sipping wine!”

She then spoke about her "old drinking buddy" Pete Hegseth.

Colin Jost then burst onto the set with a dramatic “Surprise!" The entrance prompted Pirro to spit wine all over his face in a classic Weekend Update moment.

The skit closed with jokes about Hegseth’s alleged drinking habits, with Trump asking, “Have you been drinking again?”

Reaction -

The segment quickly went viral, earning praise from fans on social media.

“I had my fingers crossed that Cecily Strong would make a cameo on #SNL as Jeanine Pirro dousing Colin Jost with one or more alcoholic beverages and Lorne did not disappoint,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “I gasped loudly when Cecily Strong walked out! It’s so good to see her, especially doing Jeanine Pirro again!”

A third person wrote, “Cecily Strong, the best!”