SNL trolls Trump's DC Attorney Jeanine Pirro, Hegseth with ‘old drinking buddy’ jokes; 'They're not the A-Team'

Saturday Night Live (SNL) made fun of US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Jeanine Pirro, President Donald Trump's choice for the position of interim US attorney for DC. When Trump inquired if Hegseth was still drinking, Jeanine Pirro said, “No absolutely not, sir. I promised I would never have a bottle touch my lips.”(SNL)

Hegseth has earlier faced accusations of excessive drinking, with The New Yorker claiming that he was spotted intoxicated at multiple gatherings conducted by the organisations he led, Concerned Veterans for America and Veterans for Freedom.

In the latest SNL episode, James Austin Johnson essayed the role of Trump and Pirro was played by Cecily Strong.

SNL mocks Jeanine Pirro, Pete Hegseth

Trump remarked, “Look at this,” indicating a briefcase Pirro was carrying, “Jeanine has brought her files and she's ready to work.”

Later, the two introduced Colin Jost's character Hegseth, whom Pirro referred to as her “old drinking buddy.”

“But I do have some news to share, but before I do, Jeanine—you wanna take a swig of this?”

He then gave Pirro a bottle of whiskey, which she had used to shower Hegseth with her wine whenever she was stunned throughout the act.

Hegseth remarked that he “accidently” added Kim Jong Un to the group chat by mistake.

“Folks, they're not the A-Team, they're the AA-Team,” Trump quickly declared.

Trump names Fox News host Jeanine Pirro interim US attorney for DC

Ed Martin, the interim US attorney for DC, will conclude his tenure on May 20.

On Thursday, Trump announced that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed as interim US attorney for the District of Columbia,

“Jeanine was assistant district attorney for Westchester County, New York, and then went on to serve as county judge, and district attorney, where she was the first woman ever to be elected to those positions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last Thursday.