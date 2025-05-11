Pakistan thanks Trump for Kashmir mediation offer, says committed to 'promote peace'

The Pakistan foreign ministry on Sunday said that it ‘welcomed the role' of US President Donald Trump in the ceasefire understanding with India in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, while also thanking him for his offer to mediate the Kashmir issue between the two neighbours. US President Donald Trump wants to solve the Kashmir issue for India and Pakistan.(REUTERS)

Trump had claimed that the ceasefire understanding between New Delhi and Islamabad was brokered by the United States and had offered to be the mediator to settle the Kashmir dispute.

“We acknowledge with appreciation the constructive role played by the United States, alongside other friendly states, in supporting the recent ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India; a step towards de-escalation and regional stability,” the statement posted on X read.

“We also appreciate President Trump’s expressed willingness to support efforts aimed at the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute - a longstanding issue that has serious implications for peace and security in South Asia and beyond. Pakistan reaffirms that any just and lasting settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and must ensure the realization of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, including their inalienable right to self-determination,” the statement added.

The statement from Pakistan said that the country remains ‘committed’ in efforts to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region. It also added that Pakistan looks forward to deepening its partnership with the United States, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

India's stand on the Kashmir issue and the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday clarified that the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan was reached after the director general of military operations (DGMO) of the Pakistan army called his Indian counterpart to request the same.

On the Kashmir issue, India's long-standing position has been that it has to be resolved bilaterally without any third-party intervention. Provision for the same is also stipulated in the Simla Agreement signed by the two neighbours in 1972, in the aftermath of the 1971 war.