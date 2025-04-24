What is the Simla Agreement, suspended by Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack?

Pakistan on Thursday announced the suspension of the 1972 Simla Agreement, a key bilateral pact that affirms the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistan President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto sign the Simla agreement on July 3, 1972.(HT archieves)

The move came a day after India downgraded diplomatic ties following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Acting tough against Islamabad, India on Wednesday announced a series of measures, including the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and the closure of the integrated checkpost at the Attari-Wagah border.

What is the Simla Agreement of 1972?

The Simla Agreement’s aim was to restore peace and normalisation of relationship between India and Pakistan after the two countries fought the 1971 war.

The agreement was signed by the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistan President Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on July 3, 1972. It was signed when Pakistan was cut into two, and an independent Bangladesh had come into existence at the end of the war.

The agreement stated that both countries would put an end to the conflicts that had seen them fight three wars till then and establish a harmonious relationship with each other.

It also said that the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations shall govern the relations between the two countries.

The two countries agreed to settle all disputes through peaceful means and bilateral negotiations, without involving a third party. The agreement also stated that both would respect each other's territorial integrity, national unity, political independence, and sovereignty.

The agreement created a Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, establishing a de facto border following the 1971 ceasefire line. It was agreed that neither of the two would unilaterally alter the line and keep the status quo.

India returned over 13,000 square kilometres of land captured during the war. It was done in goodwill and commitment to peace. However, it retained strategic zones like Turtuk and Chalunka in the Chorbat Valley.

The agreement also cleared the decks for Pakistan’s eventual recognition of Bangladesh.

What happens next with the Simla Agreement suspended?

The suspension of the Simla agreement, which is a kind of mechanism of dispute resolution or at least a guideline, might mean an increase in hostilities, especially along the LoC.

Pakistan could even seek to internationalise the Kashmir issue, the main bone of contention between the two neighbours, by trying to get a third party like the UN or OIC involved in the matter.