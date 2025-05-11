Donald Trump on India-Pakistan ceasefire: 'Will work with both nations on Kashmir solution'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday morning hailed the ceasefire “understanding” between India and Pakistan after four days of intense hostilities over the Pahalgam terror attack, saying the aggression could have led to the deaths of millions. He said he would increase trade with the two estranged neighbours and work with them to find a solution to the Kashmir issue. Donald Trump lauded the ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan.(Reuters)

Donald Trump on Saturday evening announced in a social media post that India and Pakistan had agreed to end their military actions against each other after US-mediated talks. However, India said the ceasefire understanding was arrived at after direct engagement with Pakistan.

“I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done,” Trump wrote today on Truth Social.

India-Pakistan ceasefire ‘understanding’

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an "understanding" to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. However, hours later, Pakistan breached the understanding, attacking Indian cities with drones.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding reached earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan," he said.

"This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today," he added.

He said the Indian armed forces were gave an "adequate and appropriate response to these violations".

Earlier on Saturday, Misri announced that the ceasefire understanding had been reached after the Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India in the afternoon.

"It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time today," he said.

Tension between India and Pakistan flared up on April 22 after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

India last week targeted nine terrorist installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Pakistani forces later attacked civilians and military infrastructure with artillery bombardments, drones and other projectiles. These attacks were thwarted by Indian forces.