Blackouts, drones - what happened on Saturday night after ceasefire | 10 points on India-Pak hostilities
Jammu and Kashmir was rattled by a series of drone sightings in the night, followed by the sound of explosions.
India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to immediately cease all hostilities across land, air, and sea, following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.
In a surprise, the ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on social media, followed by a formal announcement by foreign secretary Vikram Misri.
"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
"Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added.
However, hours after the announcement, Jammu and Kashmir was rattled by a series of drone sightings in the night, followed by the sound of explosions, prompting security personnel to engage air defence systems to bring them down.
In a hurriedly called press briefing at 11 pm, Misri confirmed that Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the evening and that the armed forces had given an adequate and appropriate response.
Here are the latest:
- Blackout measures were reimposed in several districts of Punjab as a precautionary measure after withdrawing it earlier on Saturday.
- Blackout measures have been imposed in many districts, including Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Patiala, Moga, Kapurthala, and Muktsar districts.
- In a statement issued at 5.24am, Amritsar deputy commissioner said that power was restored in the city, but that it remains on red alert.
- "We have restored the power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don't move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don't panic," the statement said, according to ANI.
- Besides Punjab, a blackout was also announced in several cities in Gujarat. The blackout was declared in Kutch, Jamnagar, Santalpur Taluka, Patan and Banaskantha.
- “Several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now. Please stay safe, don’t panic,” Gujarat minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi wrote in a post on X.
- In Rajasthan, too, blackout measures were reimposed in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer as a precaution after being withdrawn earlier, according to PTI.
- In J&K's Nagrota, an army trooper was injured after he engaged with a suspect who was spotted near the perimeter of the city's military station on Saturday evening, the White Knight Corps said.
- Amid tensions, foreign ministry in Islamabad said that Pakistan "remains committed to faithful implementation" of the truce and blamed India for the violations. "Notwithstanding the violations being committed by India in some areas, our forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint," it said, according to AFP.
- The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on said that operations are proceeding smoothly at the Delhi Airport. "Delhi Airport operations continue to run smoothly. However, In light of evolving airspace dynamics and heightened security protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, there may be adjustments to flight schedules and longer wait times at security checkpoints," the airport said.