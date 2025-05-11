Blackouts, drones - what happened on Saturday night after ceasefire | 10 points on India-Pak hostilities

India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to immediately cease all hostilities across land, air, and sea, following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. Paramilitary soldiers on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, 10 May 2025(Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

In a surprise, the ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on social media, followed by a formal announcement by foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added.

However, hours after the announcement, Jammu and Kashmir was rattled by a series of drone sightings in the night, followed by the sound of explosions, prompting security personnel to engage air defence systems to bring them down.

In a hurriedly called press briefing at 11 pm, Misri confirmed that Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the evening and that the armed forces had given an adequate and appropriate response.

