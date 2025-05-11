Pakistan says it ‘remains committed’ after India accuses it of ceasefire violation

Pakistan on Sunday said that it “remains committed to faithful implementation” of the ceasefire agreement reached with India after New Delhi accused it of violating the arrangement hours after agreeing to it. A resident watches his smartphone as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the nation in Islamabad on May 10, 2025. Pakistan and India agreed on May 10 to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of military clashes.(AFP)

The country's foreign ministry claimed that its forces “are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint,” and accused India of committing “violations.”

“We believe that any issues in smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels. The troops on ground should also exercise restraint,” the statement read.

Pakistan's statement comes after its troops violated the ceasefire with shelling and drone raids in many of India's border districts, including Barmer in Rajasthan and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours were engaged in military exchanges after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26.

Earlier, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif also praised the ceasefire agreement with India and thanked US President Donald Trump. “We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region. Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability,” he wrote on X.

Sharif added, “We also thank Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their valuable contributions for peace in South Asia. Pakistan believes this marks a new beginning in the resolution of issues that have plagued the region and prevented its journey toward peace, prosperity and stability.”

Later, in an address to the Pakistani people, Sharif also expressed gratitude to global leaders and nations for their support during heightened tensions with India. Emphasising optimism for the future, Sharif expressed confidence that water sharing, Kashmir, and other contentious issues would be resolved.

Earlier on Saturday, India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri said that Indian armed forces are responding to ceasefire violations by Pakistan. “We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and handle the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation and have been given strict instructions to deal strongly to any repetition of border violations along the International Border and the LoC,” he said.