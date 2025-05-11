India-Pakistan ceasefire: Amritsar remains on high alert, residents asked to stay indoors

Hours after Pakistan violated the ceasefire arrangement, the Amritsar district administration on Sunday morning said that the city continues to be on "red alert". A man walks on a street during a blackout in the city of Amritsar on Saturday. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

“We have restored the power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don't move out of your house; stay indoors and away from the window,” a statement issued at 5.24 am by Amritsar deputy commissioner said, according to ANI. Follow LIVE updates.

"We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don't panic," it added.

The development came after Pakistan violated the bilateral understanding reached on Saturday afternoon to immediately stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.

The ceasefire was first announced by US President Donald Trump on social media, followed by a formal announcement by foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added.

However, hours after the announcement, Jammu and Kashmir was rattled by a series of drone sightings in the night, followed by the sound of explosions, prompting security personnel to engage air defence systems to bring them down.

In a hurriedly called press briefing at 11pm, Misri confirmed that Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the evening and called upon Islamabad to take "appropriate steps" to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan," he said. "This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today."

Misri added. "The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations."