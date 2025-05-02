Pete Hegseth, Signal Gate linked, will not be ousted like Mike Waltz: Insider shares why

Hours after former National Security Advisor (NSA) Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were ousted from their posts amid the Signal Gate row, an insider revealed why Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who was also involved in the controversy, might not face the same fate. The former television presenter allegedly shared key details about US' Yemen plans with his wife and lawyer in a Signal chat. Former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (AFP)

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries urged President Donald Trump to fire Hegseth. He had not made a similar demand for Waltz. Another prominent Democrat, Ilhan Omar, had previously floated an idea to impeach Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Director of National Security Tulsi Gabbard.

Jeffries said that he believes others will be ousted after Waltz, who is the ‘first’ but ‘certainly won’t be the last'.

"Hopefully Hegseth is next to go and Trump gets serious about our national security before something terrible happens," Rep Greg Landsman added. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also told reporters that the administration should fire Hegseth.

But Hegseth will not be fired, at least for now, an insider told Politico. They added that the Defense chief had ‘more White House support’ than Waltz, and replacing him would require Senate confirmation.

“I know that Pete has a lot more friends in the West Wing than Mike has," one person familiar with the matter told the publication.

“Waltz has been on thin ice for a while. This made the ice thinner but at the same time…may actually save him for now because they don’t want to give Goldberg a scalp,” another White House ally added.

Mike Waltz lands a new job

Only hours after reports about Mike Waltz's ouster were out, President Trump announced that he is nominating his former NSA as the US ambassador to the United Nations.

“From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role. In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted on Truth Social.