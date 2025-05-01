Mike Waltz family: All about his wife Julia Nesheiwat and his children

Mike Waltz, a three-term Republican congressman from Florida and former Army Green Beret, serves as national security adviser in 2025, succeeding Jake Sullivan. Known for his hardline foreign policy views and opposition to diversity programs in the military, Waltz brought experience from prior roles in the Pentagon and the Bush White House. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during a television interview at the White House, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Meet Mike Waltz' s wife Julia Nesheiwat

Mike and Julia got married in August 2021, but the exact date of their marriage remains private information. The two got married in a private setting as well.

Nesheiwat holds a distinguished academic and military background, earning her Ph.D. from the Tokyo Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in national security studies from Georgetown University. She completed her undergraduate studies at Stetson University and also served as a U.S. Army officer, as reported by Newsweek.

Nesheiwat served as Homeland Security adviser for 11 months during the first term of Trump's presidency. Nesheiwat brings extensive experience in national security and foreign policy as she previously worked in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as well as the U.S. State Department across the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations.

Nesheiwat also served in the army for eight years before her work in the office, where she served as a military intelligence officer in both Afghanistan and Iraq. She earned a Bronze Star medal and exited in 2005 as a captain, as reported by USA Today.

Mike Waltz's two children

Mike and Julia are parents to their 3-year-old son Armand. While his son makes a few appearances on social media in some pictures, not much information about him is widely available. The national security adviser is also a father to a daughter, Anderson, whom he had from his previous marriage.