Mike Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, are set to resign, following reports that Donald Trump was planning to fire the National Security Advisor, CBS News reported on Thursday. (FILES) US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump and US Ambassadors in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2025. Waltz is to leave his post following a scandal in which a journalist was accidentally included on a chat between officials about air strikes on Yemen, US media reported May 1, 2025. Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were both set to leave, CBS News reported, while Fox News said Trump was expected to comment on the matter soon. The White House did not immediately comment. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

Mike Waltz, Alex Wong reportedly set to resign, here are potential replacements for NSA and deputy

This major shake-up in Trump's administration comes after Waltz came under fire after accidentally adding The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a Signal group chat discussing a military strike against the Houthis.

While Trump did not dismiss Waltz over the Signal chat leak scandal in March, insisting that he had “learnt a lesson, and he’s a good man,” some officials privately called for his resignation, according to The Telegraph.

In the wake of Waltz and Wong's forthcoming departure, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau are being eyed as likely replacements on an interim basis, per the outlet.

Additionally, the US special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is a top contender to replace Waltz as national security advisor. However, a White House source told the outlet that “nothing is final until it is announced.”

The report about Waltz's exit comes after Laura Loomer's meeting with Trump, where she raised questions about the loyalty of National Security Council (NSC) staffers. The far-right activist had urged the president to let go of those disloyal, including Wong.

Loomer shared the news about Waltz and Wong's impending departure on X Thursday, writing, “National Security Advisor Mike Waltz @MikeWaltz47 along with his Chinese deputy NSC Advisor Alex Wong have “resigned” from the Trump admin today.”

“Hopefully, the rest of the people who were set to be fired but were given promotions at the NSC under Waltz also depart,” Loomer added. Earlier this month, at least three NSC officials were fired after the activist's Oval Office meeting with the commander-in-chief, according to a CNN report.