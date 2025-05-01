Who is Mike Waltz, Trump's security adviser likely to be fired for Signal chat leak

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Waltz, and his top deputy, Alex Wong, are likely to step down from their posts, US media reported on Thursday. Michael Waltz walks towards reporters outside the White House in Washington, U.S. February 4, 2025. (Reuters)

Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were both set to leave, CBS News reported, while Fox News said Trump was expected to comment on the matter soon.

The former US congressman is the first major official to leave the administration in Trump's second term, which has so far been more stable in terms of personnel than his first.

A White House official did not confirm the reports, saying that they "do not want to get ahead of any announcement."

Waltz had been under pressure after the editor-in-chief of the Atlantic Magazine revealed in March that the national security adviser had mistakenly added him to a chat on the commercial messaging app Signal about attacks on Huthi rebels.

The NSA later took “full responsibility” for it and said: “It's embarrassing. We're going to get to the bottom of it.” However, he was later accused of using personal Gmail accounts for government communications.

The incident drew backlash from senior officials and fueled internal concerns about operational security within Trump's national security apparatus.

