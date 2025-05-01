Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mike Waltz, who took responsibility for Yemen attack leak, to step down: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2025 09:13 PM IST

Mike Waltz is the 1st major official to leave the administration in Trump's second term, which has so far been more stable in terms of personnel than his first.

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Waltz, and his top deputy, Alex Wong, are stepping down from their positions, reports CBS News. This is the first major shakeup of Trump's national security team since his return to office in January.

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during a television interview at the White House.(AP)
National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during a television interview at the White House.(AP)

CBS News first reported the resignations on Thursday, citing multiple individuals familiar with the matter. The White House has yet to issue an official comment.

Waltz, 51, a former Republican congressman from Florida, has served as Trump’s principal national security adviser since the start of the administration’s second term.

However, he has recently faced mounting criticism within the administration. The controversy centered on his admission that he had accidentally added The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg to a private Signal group used by senior White House aides to coordinate messaging and strategy regarding US military actions against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The March incident drew backlash from senior officials and fueled internal concerns about operational security within Trump's national security apparatus.

Alex Wong, Waltz's deputy, is also departing his post. Wong has been a close aide in both Trump’s first and current terms, playing a key role in Asia-Pacific policy and alliance-building efforts.

Signal chat leak

Waltz had come under fire in the weeks since he acknowledged inadvertently adding Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal chat group set up to discuss pending attacks on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Waltz included Goldberg in the text thread days before the attack. The text group, which also included Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others, discussed details of plans for strikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels who have staged numerous attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Trump later offered a tepid defense of Waltz in an interview with Goldberg and other reporters with the Atlantic.

“Waltz is fine,” Trump said. “I mean, he’s here. He just left this office. He’s fine. He was beat up also.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Mike Waltz, who took responsibility for Yemen attack leak, to step down: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On