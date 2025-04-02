'Here we go again': After Signal chat scandal, Mike Waltz accused of using personal Gmail for official communication

White House National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and some of his aides allegedly used personal Gmail accounts for government communications, The Washington Post reported, citing three U.S. officials. Michael Waltz allegedly used personal Gmail account for government communications.(REUTERS)

A senior aide reportedly used Gmail to share sensitive military positions and weapons systems related to an ongoing conflict with colleagues at other agencies. An official noted that Waltz also received less sensitive, but potentially exploitable, information like his schedule and work documents via Gmail.

Brian Hughes, spokesman for the National Security Council, denied any wrongdoing, saying that he has seen no evidence of Waltz using personal email as described. He added that when work-related materials are sent to Waltz’s personal account, he ensures his government email is cc’d to comply with federal records laws.

“Waltz didn’t and wouldn’t send classified information on an open account,” Hughes told The Washington Post.

When asked whether a Waltz staffer discussed sensitive military matters over Gmail, Hughes said NSC staff are guided to use “only secure platforms for classified information.”

Signal group chat controversy -

This comes less than a week after Waltz took “full responsibility” for a leaked Signal group chat involving senior Trump officials, which discussed plans for an upcoming strike on the Houthis in Yemen.

"I take full responsibility. I built the group," Waltz said on ‘The Ingraham Angle’. "It's embarrassing. We're going to get to the bottom of it."

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, revealed that he received a connection request from Waltz via Signal, an encrypted messaging service used by journalists and government officials.

After accepting the request, Goldberg was added to a chat group called “Houthi PC Small Group,” where he saw messages from top Trump officials discussing an upcoming attack on the Houthis.

Other participants in the chat included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Reactions to Gmail use -

Several people took to X to criticize Waltz, with some questioning his competence.

“This administration is beyond incompetent,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Put amateurs in charge, get amateur results. Fire him!”

A third person reacted, “Here we go again.”