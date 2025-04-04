Menu Explore
Several national security officials fired after Trump's meeting with far-right activist Laura Loomer

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 04, 2025 12:22 AM IST

Three NSC staffers were fired following Trump's meeting with far-right activist Laura Loomer, who questioned the officials' loyalty to the president.

At least three National Security Council (NSC) staffers have been fired after Donald Trump's meeting with Laura Loomer on Wednesday, CNN reported. The far-right activist raised questions about the officials' loyalty during her Oval Office chat with the president. She urged him to let go of those disloyal, including the commander-in-chief's principal deputy national security adviser.

According to US media reports on April 3, the White House has fired at least three National Security Council staff members, following President's Trump meeting with far-right activist Laura Loomer on April 2. (Photo by STEPHANIE KEITH and SAUL LOEB / various sources / AFP)(AFP)
According to US media reports on April 3, the White House has fired at least three National Security Council staff members, following President's Trump meeting with far-right activist Laura Loomer on April 2. (Photo by STEPHANIE KEITH and SAUL LOEB / various sources / AFP)(AFP)

Was Laura Loomer behind the firing of NSC staffers?

However, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Alex Wong was not among those who had been dismissed, but one White House official told the outlet that he could be fired on Thursday. Another source claimed that the firings were a direct result of Trump's meeting with Loomer, a controversial conspiracy theorist who once claimed that 9/11 was an inside job.

Per the CNN report, the three NSC staffers who were fired include Brian Walsh, a director for intelligence; Thomas Boodry, who previously served as National Security Adviser Michael Waltz’s legislative director in Congress; and David Feith, who served in the State Department during the first Trump administration.

During her 30-minute meeting with Trump, Loomer specifically targeted Wong and publicly questioned his loyalty to the president. She even labelled him a “Never Trumper,” per the outlet. However, one source speculated that Waltz may have backed Wong due to the controversy surrounding the recent war plans leak on Signal.

The embattled national security advisor was present during the Trump-Loomer meeting. NSC spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement to the outlet that the outlet “doesn’t comment on personnel matters.” Loomer echoed similar sentiments in her statement to the outlet.

“Out of respect for President Trump and the privacy of the Oval Office, I’m going to decline on divulging any details about my Oval Office meeting with President Trump,” the activist said, adding that it was an “honour” for her to meet with the president and “present him with my findings.”

“I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and I will continue reiterating the importance of strong vetting, for the sake of protecting the President and our national security,” Loomer added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
