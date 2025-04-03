Canada hits back with 25% tariffs on US auto imports after Donald Trump's move

In a sharp response to US President Donald Trump's newly imposed 'reciprocal' tariffs, Canada on Thursday announced that it would impose a 25% tariff on some US auto imports. US President Donald Trump and Canadian PM Mark Carney.(AFP, Reuters)

Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that 25 per cent tariffs will be levied on all vehicles imported from the United States that are not compliant with CUSMA, reported AFP.

CUSMA is the acronym for the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, an existing North American free trade agreement.

Trump tariffs announcement LIVE: French President urges companies to pause US investments

The move is a direct retaliation to Donald Trump's levies, indicating escalating trade tensions between the two nations.

Carney described Canada's retaliation as "focused and calibrated," aiming to minimise disruptions. The Canadian leader, however, did not immediately offer details on how many vehicles could be impacted by Ottawa's tariffs.

The Canadian tariff comes days after the United States, under the leadership of Donald Trump, announced a 25 per cent tariff on overseas auto imports, saying it would boost domestic manufacturing and generate $100 billion annually.

Also Read | Donald Trump announces 26% tariff on imports from India: ‘A great friend but…’

While announcing the duties, Trump said he expected the move to drive factory openings in the United States and eliminate what he calls a “ridiculous” supply chain spanning the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Trump has consistently maintained that auto import tariffs are a key policy of his presidency, expecting the added costs to push more production to the United States and reduce the budget deficit.

US announces 'reciprocal tariffs' for friends and foe alike

US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs against other countries on Wednesday during an event at the Rose Garden of the White House.

The tariffs ranged from 10 per cent to 49 per cent. The US President levied a 26 per cent tariff on India, 34 per cent on China, 46 per cent on Vietnam, 10 per cent on the UK, 49 per cent on Cambodia and 25 per cent on South Korea.

Trump, who has dubbed the announcement on April 2 as 'Liberation Day', said, “Taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years. But it is not going to happen anymore.”