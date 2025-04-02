Trump tariffs announcement live: US president set to unleash 'Liberation Day' reciprocal tariffs

Trump tariffs announcement live updates: US President Donald Trump is set to announce reciprocal tariffs against other countries today during an event at 4pm (local time) in the Rose Garden of the White House. The Trump administration claims that the move is aimed at freeing America from its dependence on foreign goods and deterring countries from levying unfair duties on them....Read More

Trump, who has dubbed the announcement on April 2 as 'Liberation Day', said that the tariff will be effective immediately.

Last month, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration focused on the 15 percent of the countries that account for the largest trading volumes with the US and the highest tariffs simultaneously, referring to them as the "Dirty 15."

He said these nations often have a system governing domestic content or food safety that conspires to keep American products out of their markets.

While details of Trump's tariffs are not yet clear, and no official list has been put out yet, a report from the US Census Bureau reveals a set of countries that are Washington's top trade partners, ranked by 2024 total bilateral goods trade.

