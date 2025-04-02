Trump tariffs announcement live: US president set to unleash 'Liberation Day' reciprocal tariffs
Trump tariffs announcement live updates: US President Donald Trump is set to announce reciprocal tariffs against other countries today during an event at 4pm (local time) in the Rose Garden of the White House. The Trump administration claims that the move is aimed at freeing America from its dependence on foreign goods and deterring countries from levying unfair duties on them....Read More
Trump, who has dubbed the announcement on April 2 as 'Liberation Day', said that the tariff will be effective immediately.
Last month, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration focused on the 15 percent of the countries that account for the largest trading volumes with the US and the highest tariffs simultaneously, referring to them as the "Dirty 15."
He said these nations often have a system governing domestic content or food safety that conspires to keep American products out of their markets.
While details of Trump's tariffs are not yet clear, and no official list has been put out yet, a report from the US Census Bureau reveals a set of countries that are Washington's top trade partners, ranked by 2024 total bilateral goods trade.
More on Trump tariffs:
- Trump administration expects tariff announcements to trigger offers from affected countries to reduce their own tariffs or non-tariff measures.
- Trump has often mentioned that India has the highest average tariff rates, as one among its top trading partners, while the European Union countries have been slammed for their high 10 per cent car tariff rate, four times of the 2.5 per cent US passenger car rate, but less than 25 per cent US tariff on pickup trucks.
- The reciprocal tariffs Trump plans to announce follow similar recent announcements of 25% taxes on auto imports, levies against China, Canada and Mexico, and expanded tariffs on steel and aluminium.
- Global shares were mixed on Wednesday as investors waited to see what Trump would say about the tariffs. While European shares opened lower, Asian markets logged modest gains.
Trump tariffs announcement live: Trump's plan amplifies risk of ocean shipping chaos
Trump tariffs announcement live: US President Donald Trump's new tariff plan has the ocean shipping industry on edge, reports Reuters. "The implementation of stacked tariffs has led to mounting confusion," Blake Harden, the Retail Industry Leaders Association's vice president of international trade tells Reuters. "Companies have not had adequate time, certainty, and guidance they need to incorporate these changes and comply."
Trump tariffs announcement live: UK will not 'rush into action' on duties
Britain's finance minister on Wednesday said that the UK would not "rush into action" over impending US tariffs, as the government hopes to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with Washington, AFP reported.
The UK government is working to secure a new economic deal with the United States which could ultimately help it avoid -- or at least mitigate -- a fresh raft of tariffs soon to be announced by President Donald Trump.
Trump tariffs announcement live: EU eyes emergency plans to shield economy
Trump tariffs announcement live: The European Union is preparing a package of potential emergency measures to support parts of its economy that could be hit the hardest by US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Trump tariffs announcement live: Mexico says will not impose tit-for-tat tariffs
Trump tariffs announcement live: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says that her country will not impose tit-for-tat tariffs on the United States hours before Donald Trump's ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs announcement.
Trump tariffs announcement live: European Central Bank president on tariffs
Trump tariffs announcement live: On tariffs, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde says on Ireland's Newstalk radio: "It will be negative the world over and the density and the durability of the impact will vary depending on the scope, on the products targeted, on how long it lasts, on whether or not there are negotiations."
Trump tariffs announcement live: GOP senators meet Trump at White House
Trump tariffs announcement live: US President Donald Trump is hosting a morning meeting with Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Republicans on the Senate Budget Committee to discuss a framework for his big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts, reports the Associated Press.
Trump tariffs announcement live: Dollar dips as tariff plan keeps traders on edge
Trump tariffs announcement live: The dollar slipped and other currencies held in tight ranges on Wednesday as traders awaited details of President Donald Trump's plans for tariffs, reports Reuters.
Trump tariffs announcement live: Which countries are likely to be worst hit?
Trump tariffs announcement live: While details of Trump's tariffs are not yet clear and any official list has not been put out yet, a report from the US Census Bureau reveals a set of countries that are Washington's top trade partners, ranked by 2024 total bilateral goods trade.
The countries are: Mexico, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, United Kingdom, India, Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, France and Brazil.
Trump tariffs announcement live: Trump attempting to be an ‘emperor', says Chile president
Trump tariffs announcement live: Hours before Trump's tarrif announcement, Chile’s leftist President Gabriel Boric criticised the US president saying that he is attempting to be an “emperor”, Bloomberg reports.
Trump tariffs announcement live: US president vows national ‘Liberation Day’ celebration
Trump tariffs announcement live: Ahead of the highly anticipated rollout of reciprocal tariffs by the United States, President Donald Trump took to social media to declare his vision for "Liberation Day."
"It's Liberation Day in America," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Trump tariffs announcement live: Germany warns ahead of US tariffs
Trump tariffs announcement live: Germany has warned that trade wars hurt "both sides" as Europe's biggest economy braces for Trump to announce wide-ranging new "Liberation Day" tariffs
"The costs of a trade war do not fall on one side but can become expensive for both sides," government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said, according to AFP.
Trump tariffs announcement live: What UK PM said on Trump tariffs
Trump tariffs announcement live: UK PM Keir Starmer has said that the British government has “prepared for all eventualities” and is working with companies likely to be hit by Donald Trump’s tariffs, reports PA Media.
“Let me be clear with the House, a trade war is in nobody’s interests and the country deserves – and we will take – a calm, pragmatic approach," he says.
Trump tariffs announcement live: White House exudes confidence
Trump tariffs announcement live: The White House is exuding confidence over the tariffs announcement despite the political and financial gamble being undertaken, according to the Associated Press.
“April 2, 2025, will go down as one of the most important days in modern American history,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday.
Trump tariffs announcement live: US president set to unleash 'Liberation Day' reciprocal tariffs
Trump tariffs announcement live: US President Donald Trump is set to announce reciprocal tariffs against other countries today during an event at 4pm (local time) in the Rose Garden of the White House.
Trump claims that the move is aimed at freeing America from its dependence on foreign goods and deterring countries from levying unfair duties on them.