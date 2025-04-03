Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump announces 26 percent tariff on imports from India: ‘A great friend but…’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2025 03:55 AM IST

Trump announced the new measures as a part of his ‘Liberation Day’ event.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced sweeping new tariffs as part of his ‘Liberation Day’ announcement event in the Rose Garden of the White House.

US President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again" at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again" at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025. (AFP)

According to the announcement, the United States will apply a 26 per cent tariff on imports from India.

"My fellow Americans, this is Liberation Day, waiting for a long time. April 2nd, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America's destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to Make America Wealthy Again," ANI quoted the US President as saying.

Talking about India, Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘a great friend’ but added that the country was ‘not treating us right’.

"Their Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) just left (US recently). He is a great friend of mine, but I said to him that 'you're a friend of mine, but you've not been treating us right'. India charges us 52 per cent, so we will charge them half of that - 26 per cent," he said.

Tariffs on other countries

Apart from India, Donald Trump announced 'reciprocal tariffs' on other countries, like China, Japan, the European Union, and Taiwan. He also slapped tariffs on imports from one of America's closest allies, Israel.

The US will levy a 34 percent tariff on China, a 20 percent tariff on the EU, and a 24 percent tariff on Japan. Importers of Israeli products will have to pay a 17 percent tariff.

“I think you’re going to remember today,” Reuters quoted Trump as saying. He predicted that the public might look back on his economic policies and conclude he was right. That’s despite many experts predicting his policies will mean major upheaval for the US economy.

After his speech in the White House’s Rose Garden, Trump sat down at a small desk erected for the occasion and signed two executive orders that helped cement the new tariff policies.

Trump says his ‘reciprocal’ tariff rates are ‘kind’ and could have been much steeper

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Donald Trump announces 26 percent tariff on imports from India: ‘A great friend but…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On