Trump ‘doesn't have 100% confidence’ in Pete Hegseth? ABC interview to shed light

On his 100th day back in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with ABC’s Terry Moran—one that quickly turned testy when the topic shifted to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. On his 100th day back in office, President Trump expressed doubts about Defense Secretary Hegseth's confidence amidst scrutiny over sensitive information leaks.(ABC News)

Moran asked the president whether he had “100% confidence” in Hegseth, who has faced huge scrutiny over allegations that he shared sensitive information about a military airstrike in Yemen through a private messaging app.

The POTUS, as ever, didn’t hold back in his response. “I don’t have 100% confidence in anything,” he replied. Pressed further, he grew visibly irritated. “Okay, anything, do I have 100%—it’s a stupid question,” he snapped.

Trump still values Hegeseth?

When Moran pressed further, Trump doubled down, saying, “No, no, no, you don’t have 100%, only a liar would say ‘I have a 100% confidence.’ I don’t have a 100% confidence that we’re going to finish this interview.”

“We will,” Moran replied calmly. “Let’s go,” Trump said.

Despite the president’s dodging of a direct endorsement, he did make clear that he values Hegseth’s presence in his administration. “I had a talk with him,” Trump said. “He’s a talented guy.”

Still, according to The New York Times, the Defence Secretary is under internal review after allegedly sharing operational details of a March airstrike on Yemen’s Houthi militants in a private Signal chat. That chat reportedly included his wife and brother,

A source with direct knowledge of the situation, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Hegseth communicated similar information in two separate Signal threads—one with close family and another with top members of the Trump administration.

Trump admits ‘ABC is one of the worst’

More in the interview, Trump even blamed ABC News for not reporting on Biden's mental decline. “We had a president who couldn't walk up a flight of stairs, couldn't walk down a flight of stairs, couldn't walk across the stage without falling,” he said.

“We had a president who was grossly incompetent. You knew it, I knew it, and everybody knew it, but you guys didn't wanna write it because you're fake news. By the way, ABC is one of the worst. I have to be honest with you.”