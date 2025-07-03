Who was Eric Tarpinian-Jachym? Ron Estes' Congressional intern killed in DC shooting

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, a 21-year-old University of Massachusetts student who worked as an intern for Kansas House Rep. Ron Estes, was killed in a triple shooting on Monday night in Northwest DC. Tarpinian-Jachym was identified by Estes in a press release published on his official website on Wednesday. Investigators in the shooting revealed that Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target of the suspect. Eric Tarpinian-Jachym (L, Source: Eric Tarpinian-Jachym/LinkedIn) and Rep Ron Estes (R, @RepRonEstes/X)(Twitter/Linkedin)

“I will remember his kind heart and how we always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” the statement from Rep. Estes read. "We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time.”

Who Was Eric Tarpinian-Jachym?

As per his LinkedIn profile, Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was a finance student at the Isenberg School of Management, UMass Amherst. He was in the fourth year of his BBA in Finance course. His profile further reveals that he started working for the Rep Ken Estes of Kansas as a legislative intern, starting in June 2025. Prior to that, he studied at Pope Francis Preparatory School Springfield, Massachusetts.

DC Metropolitan Police said that the shooting occurred around 10:28 p.m. on Monday. Multiple suspects emerged from a vehicle and opened fire at a group of people the intersection of 7th and M Street. Apart from Tarpinian-Jachym, two other victims - an adult female and a 16-year-old male, were also struck. Tarpinian-Jachym passed away on Tuesday night.

As of this writing, the suspects remain at large, with the Metropolitan Police Department offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.