House set to pass Trump's Big Beautiful Bill? Here's who's voting ‘No’ and what 'NV means

House Republicans noted that they have secured enough votes to pass President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill days after VP JD Vance broke the tie in the Senate. Earlier in the day, GOP leaders delayed the vote to work on locking down enough support to clear the hurdle amid several absences. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks to the press, as Republican lawmakers struggle to pass Donald Trump's sweeping spending and tax bill(REUTERS)

Lawmakers were sent to their offices on Wednesday afternoon just before the debate began. Reps Andy Harris, Chip Roy, Ralph Norman, Scott Perry, Eli Crane, Lloyd Smucker, and Andy Biggs were among the several representatives meeting in a room at various points.

Read More: Musk-backed Thomas Massie has 10 votes to block Trump's Big Beautiful Bill: Who voted how?

Rep Thomas Massie of Kentucky, backed by Elon Musk, meanwhile, reportedly claimed 10 Republicans may vote ‘no’ to block the tax and spending legislation.

Who’s voting ‘No’?

The initial House vote on May 22 provided insight into potential defectors for the upcoming vote.

Confirmed ‘No’ votes

Rep Thomas Massie opposed due to the bill’s $3.8 trillion deficit impact and insufficient spending cuts, calling it a ‘debt bomb’. Rep Warren Davidson, who also slammed the bill, is also expected to vote ‘No’.

Rep Andy Harris voted present in May, citing deficit concerns as House Freedom Caucus chair, and may oppose again.

What does ‘NV’ mean?

In congressional voting, ‘NV’ stands for ‘Not Voting’, indicating a member was absent or chose not to cast a vote. Several lawmakers went for the ‘NV’ option on Wednesday.

Read More: How the Republican spending bill super-charges immigration enforcement

Will the House pass the Big Beautiful Bill?

The bill’s fate hinges on a slim GOP majority. Senate changes, including stricter Medicaid work requirements and a $50 billion rural hospital fund, have alienated fiscal hawks and moderates. Massie’s coalition, if it reaches 10, could derail passage.

“As you can see, there’s still a few members who couldn’t get flights in but are driving and finding other ways to D.C. and we need them here. As you know, we need their votes. And they’re gonna be here shortly. So when they get here within the next hour we’ll come back, finish this vote, then go straight into the rule vote,” Rep Steve Scalise said on Wednesday.