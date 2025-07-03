Can Trump fire Jerome Powell? Here's when Fed chair's term ends

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his call for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to resign, saying the central bank leader should do so immediately. President Donald Trump has previously expressed frustration with Powell’s rate hikes.(REUTERS)

Powell, who was nominated by Trump to lead the Fed during his first administration, has been facing pressure from Trump to vacate his position following his reported disagreements with the President over the Fed’s inflation policies

Joe Biden, who succeeded Trump after the 2020 Presidential Election, nominated him for a second term.

Trump has previously expressed frustration with Jerome Powell’s rate hikes and has hinted at replacing him with someone more aligned with his economic outlook.

Amid repeated calls by Donald Trump for Jerome Powell's resignation, the question arises whether the US President has the power to fire the Federal Reserve Chairman. Here's the answer.

Can Trump fire the Federal Reserve Chairman?

In a past press conference, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell asserted that the President doesn’t have the legal authority to fire him without a valid reason and clarified that he would not resign.

However, legal experts, including Russel Morgan from The Morgan Legal Group, suggest that the rules around removing a Fed chair, even for the President, are vague.

According to the 1913 Federal Reserve Act, the Fed is meant to operate independently, shielded from any political pressure, including disagreements with the leaders over policy.

This independence of the Fed Chair's work was also supported by a 1930s US Supreme Court ruling stating that a Fed chair can only be removed for serious reasons, such as neglect of duty, misconduct, or inefficiency.

Morgan told Barron’s that any attempt to fire Powell would likely trigger a long, complex legal battle for the Republican leader, possibly involving a Senate investigation to prove there are legitimate grounds for dismissal.

When does Fed chair Jerome Powell's term end?

Jerome H. Powell first took office as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. He was reappointed to the office and sworn in for a second four-year term on May 23, 2022.

His current term as Chair of the central bank ends in May 2026, though he will remain a Governor until February 2028.