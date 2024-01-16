close_game
How tall is Barron Trump?

How tall is Barron Trump?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 16, 2024 09:47 AM IST

Barron Trump is reportedly 6'8''


Donald Trump is known for being slightly mendacious about his height and weight, but it would appear that he’s rather jealous of his youngest son Barron Trump. Trump’s youngest progeny is reportedly 201cm or 6’8’’ tall. The former POTUS had one said about his son that his son was “very tall” about 6’8’’.

Barron Trump with POTUS (Source: AFP)
Barron Trump with POTUS (Source: AFP)

Barron was recently seen cheering for his father in Iowa.

More to follow

