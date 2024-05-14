Trump's son Eric claims ex-president is more popular than rock icon Bruce Springsteen, netizens say 'stop lying'

After Donald Trump took a subtle dig at New Jersey rock icon Bruce Springsteen, ex-former president's son Eric Trump hailed his father for holding a massive Jersey Shore rally on Saturday. He claimed that the GOP leader is more popular than Springsteen. Appearing on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, Eric blasted the ongoing hush money trial and Democrats, claiming that “they wanna take my father down in New York”.(AP)

Appearing on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, Eric blasted the ongoing hush money trial and Democrats, claiming that “they wanna take my father down in New York”. “They wanna do it civilly, they wanna do it criminally, they wanna do it in Georgia, they want to try to do it in Washington, D.C,” he stated.

He went on to say that they “have a damn mission” to go after his father because he is “winning in every single poll” ahead of the November elections.

“They go to the farthest-left areas of this country, they have radical prosecutors all with one thing in common, they’re all funded by Soros, every single one,” Eric added.

Trump's son then highlighted the support his father received during his Saturday campaign rally in Wildwood, which reportedly drew roughly 100,000 people.

“When you see Wildwood on Saturday, where he has 100,000 people show up. 100,000 people. I mean, Bruce Springsteen can’t pull half of that amount!” he claimed.

It is to mention that Springsteen has drawn some of the largest audiences in history. He performed in East Berlin in 1988 before hundreds of thousands of fans. While 160,000 tickets to the performance were officially sold, the number of attendance has been projected to be as high as 300,000.

Eric was mocked for his remarks on the iconic star, with one X user reminding him that “Bruce Springsteen played in front of a crowd of 300,000 in East Berlin in 1988”.

“LOL! There were NOT 100K people at Trump's NJ rally! Maybe 15K!,” another chimed in.

“There weren't 100K people there. Stop. Lying,” a third user reacted.

Eric Trump tweets from Manhattan courtroom to blast Michael Cohen

Meanwhile, Eric attended his father's ongoing trial in New York on Monday and took the opportunity to live-tweet while sitting in the front row of the Manhattan courtroom.

Trump is facing criminal charges for making hush money payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her silent about their alleged affair ahead of the 2016 presidential elections.

Taking to X, Eric slammed Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney turned adversary, as he was testifying as the prosecution's star witness in the case.

"I have never seen anything more rehearsed!" Eric tweeted, despite the fact that cellphones are not authorised to be used for many people, including journalists, in the courtroom.

However, Business Insider, citing court authorities, reported that there is a relaxation for lawyers and individuals in the first row.

Netizens react to Eric's tweet as Cohen testifies

Reacting to his tweet, Model Jules Morgan wrote: “Wait, why are you using your phone in the courtroom? Yet another example that the Trump family believes that rules don’t apply to them.”

“Tell your daddy to testify. Let’s see how he does,” another X user commented.

On Monday, Cohen testified that his job included molding the media's opinion of Donald Trump and attempting to keep negative news about him out of the papers. Cohen said that he occasionally lied for Trump and intimidated others to please him.

"The only thing that was on my mind was to accomplish a task to make him happy," Cohen stated before the jury.

The Manhattan district attorney's office has charged Trump with 34 felonies for fabricating company records. However, Trump has rejected all the allegations, pleading not guilty.