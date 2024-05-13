Michael Cohen takes the stand in hush money trial, recalls working for ‘micromanager’ Trump

Michael Cohen, the star witness in the hush money trial against Donald Trump, took the stand Monday. The 57-year-old lawyer, who was the president's personal fixer and ex-attorney, remains the prosecution's most important witness. Giving his testimony on Day 16 of the civil fraud case, Cohen spoke directly to the prosecutor instead of the jurors. Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court, Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)(AP)

Donald Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen takes the stand in hush money trial

Cohen began his testimony by providing his family background, admitting that he “didn't really want to be a lawyer.” “My grandmother wanted me to be a lawyer. My family is comprised of doctors and lawyers,” he added. As he went on to identify Trump in the courtroom, the former president didn't make any eye contact, per CNN.

Moving on with his testimony, Cohen recalled working for Trump and how he was “honoured” by the president's job offer. “He offered me the position of EVP Trump Org. and special counsel to Donald J. Trump, whereby I would only answer to him and I would work on issues that were of concern to him,” Cohen said.

Cohen revealed that during his employment, he reported directly to “Mr. Trump” and would renegotiate bills on his behalf. “He didn’t believe that the invoice was fair, reasonable, justified. So he’d give me the task of renegotiating a specific bill,” he said. Cohen added that he felt like he was “on top of the world” when appreciated by Trump.

Revealing how he'd solve problems for him, Cohen said, “With press as an example, they said something that angered him, I would reach out to the press and I would express to them their need to either redact or take the article down or we would file an action against them.”

Cohen further went on to say that Trump had an “open door policy,” meaning he never needed an appointment to see him. He also admitted that it was “required” for him to keep the president updated on his work. “If you didn't immediately provide him with the information and he learned it in another manner, that wouldn't go over well for you,” Cohen said of “micromanager” Trump.