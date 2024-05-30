 After Robert De Niro, Jill Biden warns Donald Trump will bring ‘chaos’ to US if he wins November election - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

After Robert De Niro, Jill Biden warns Donald Trump will bring ‘chaos’ to US if he wins November election

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 30, 2024 09:04 PM IST

Jill Biden says with Donald Trump for the second time in the White House, “You have chaos”.

Jill Biden highlighted the critical decision facing voters in the 2024 election during her appearance on ABC’s ‘The View’ on Wednesday.

Jill Biden slams Donald Trump with just a one chaotic word. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)
Jill Biden slams Donald Trump with just a one chaotic word. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

During a discussion with co-host Joy Behar, the first lady was asked about how Democrats can effectively convey that President Joe Biden is “competent, alert, and doing the job and it’s not about his age.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Behar contrasted Biden with his likely opponent, former US President Donald Trump, describing Trump as “doddery, doesn’t remember anything and can’t put a sentence together, and has brain farts in the middle of a paragraph,” yet noted that “they go after Joe.”

The first lady dismissed the notion that age should be a significant factor in the November election, despite some conservative efforts, including those by Trump, to suggest that President Biden is experiencing cognitive decline.

ALSO READ| Joe Biden lashes out at reporter who asked him about handing over power to Kamala Harris: ‘Did you fall on your head?’

Jill emphasized that age is not the issue, pointing out that both candidates are nearly the same age, with Biden being 81 and Trump 78 when the November election occurs.

She noted, “They’re basically the same age.”

“This election is about character.”

“You have two choices,” she elaborated. “You have my husband, Joe, who you all know, who has integrity. He’s strong, he’s steady, he’s a leader, he’s smart, he’s energetic.”

Jill encapsulated her view of Trump’s candidacy with a single word

“Or you have chaos,” she declared, which was met with applause from the audience.

She reiterated her point, “Yes, you have chaos.”

Recently, Hollywood icon Robert de Niro conveyed the same sentiment, saying Trump is seeking “to sow total chaos” and labelling him a “tyrant.”

ALSO READ| Trump hush money trial jurors resume deliberations as verdict not reached yet

He also added Trump “could destroy the world” and the US if he is elected for the second time.

“Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city, but the country, and eventually he could destroy the world,” the Godfather star said.

While Backing Joe, the Hollywood icon said that he joined Biden campaign “because the only way to preserve our freedoms and hold on to our humanity is to vote for Joe Biden for president.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / After Robert De Niro, Jill Biden warns Donald Trump will bring ‘chaos’ to US if he wins November election
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On