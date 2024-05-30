After Robert De Niro, Jill Biden warns Donald Trump will bring ‘chaos’ to US if he wins November election

Jill Biden highlighted the critical decision facing voters in the 2024 election during her appearance on ABC’s ‘The View’ on Wednesday. Jill Biden slams Donald Trump with just a one chaotic word. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

During a discussion with co-host Joy Behar, the first lady was asked about how Democrats can effectively convey that President Joe Biden is “competent, alert, and doing the job and it’s not about his age.”

Behar contrasted Biden with his likely opponent, former US President Donald Trump, describing Trump as “doddery, doesn’t remember anything and can’t put a sentence together, and has brain farts in the middle of a paragraph,” yet noted that “they go after Joe.”

The first lady dismissed the notion that age should be a significant factor in the November election, despite some conservative efforts, including those by Trump, to suggest that President Biden is experiencing cognitive decline.

Jill emphasized that age is not the issue, pointing out that both candidates are nearly the same age, with Biden being 81 and Trump 78 when the November election occurs.

She noted, “They’re basically the same age.”

“This election is about character.”

“You have two choices,” she elaborated. “You have my husband, Joe, who you all know, who has integrity. He’s strong, he’s steady, he’s a leader, he’s smart, he’s energetic.”

Jill encapsulated her view of Trump’s candidacy with a single word

“Or you have chaos,” she declared, which was met with applause from the audience.

She reiterated her point, “Yes, you have chaos.”

Recently, Hollywood icon Robert de Niro conveyed the same sentiment, saying Trump is seeking “to sow total chaos” and labelling him a “tyrant.”

He also added Trump “could destroy the world” and the US if he is elected for the second time.

“Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city, but the country, and eventually he could destroy the world,” the Godfather star said.

While Backing Joe, the Hollywood icon said that he joined Biden campaign “because the only way to preserve our freedoms and hold on to our humanity is to vote for Joe Biden for president.”