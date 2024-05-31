'Jail for Trump will make him a martyr', says US pollster, ‘there will be riots’

Former US President Donald Trump has been charged guilty in the high-profile hush money case, becoming the first president to be a convicted felon. However, Republican presidential candidate is seeing an opportunity in this embarrassing situation. TOPSHOT - Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the press after he was convicted in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 30, 2024. (AFP)

‘The real verdict is going to be November 5th’, Donald Trump declared after the verdict. Calling the judge corrupt and the entire case rigged.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Even as all eyes will be on July 11 sentencing US-based pollster Frank Luntz has warned of the potential fallout if the MAGA leader is sentenced to prison in a interview with Sky News. "If he’s given jail time, he becomes a martyr,” Luntz stated. “Focus group respondents feel there would be riots in the streets. There are real concerns that the results of this case could bring a level of violence we’ve never seen in American democracy.”

Luntz emphasized the unprecedented nature of the situation. “Just the fact that he has been found guilty of 34 felonies is something that we are not used to. The public is looking at this, shrugging their shoulders, and saying, ‘How the hell did we get here?’

As predicted Trump's campaign's efforts to mobilize supporters after the verdict are bearing fruit. His campaign website crashed after a heartbeat appeal for fundraising.

“I’M A POLITICAL PRISONER! I was just convicted in a RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial: I DID NOTHING WRONG!” the Trump National Committee Joint Fundraising Committee posted an update. “So I need 10 MILLION TRUE MAGA PATRIOTS to chip in and proudly shout: I STAND WITH TRUMP!” It further read.

Meanwhile, Trump's MAGA supporters have expressed their outrage, describing the entire trial as "rigged" and accusing the jury, judge, and bailiff of corruption. “You can't treat a WWE Hall of Famer this way. It's a disgrace. These are trumped-up charges, and you know it. The whole thing's rigged,” one supporter exclaimed.

Calling the system "corrupt," supporters justified Trump's actions as legitimate business expenses and urged others to donate to his legal fund. They are echoing his campaign’s narrative, portraying him as a victim of an unjust system trying to imprison him unfairly.

Trump's use of social media and direct appeals to his base highlight is his strategy to turn the guilty verdict into a rallying cry. He wants to mobilize his supporters and securing financial backing for his ongoing legal battles and political campaign.